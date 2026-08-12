Pixel 11 Pro Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: How Google and Samsung's foldables stack up

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, while visually reminiscent of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 that came before it, is shorter and squatter overall. The foldable features a 5.5-inch AMOLED external screen, designed to be easier to reach with one hand, and a wide, 7.6-inch AMOLED internal screen that works much better for watching video than past Samsung foldables.

In comparison, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is taller and narrower than the Fold 8, and even 1mm thinner than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It features a 6.5-inch Super Actua external display (Google's custom OLED screen) that's closer in size to a normal smartphone, and an 8-inch Super Actua internal display with enough space to easily run two full-sized smartphone apps side-by-side.

Both phones have a 120Hz refresh rate on their displays, and similar peak brightness levels (3,000 nits for the Samsung and 3,600 nits for the Pixel). The Pixel 11 Pro Fold gets one key addition in a new "HiLight" notification light on the camera bar that can change color depending on who's calling or if you're talking to Gemini. The only surprise around the back of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, is the removal of the dedicated telephoto camera found on the Z Fold 7.

What Samsung does offer is more color options. You can purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in a light purple "Lavender," a white "Cream" or a gray "Graphite," with a green "Pistachio" option available exclusively through the company's website. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold only comes in two options, a soft green "Olive" and a black "Obsidian."