Is an iPhone 15 still worth your money in 2026?
The iPhone 15 is still available three years after its release, but how does its value compare to other options?
Apple's yearly iPhone releases usually offer small iterations on the design. And while there are under-the-hood spec bumps, many of the best annual upgrades come via the revamped OS. Thankfully, the upcoming iOS 27 will work with iPhone models dating back to the iPhone 11 and second-gen iPhone SE.
That may make you think that an iPhone 15 (our review), currently two generations old and soon-to-be three, is still worth getting today. It's the oldest model still offered by retailers and carriers, often available for a discounted rate, and it has decent specs and cameras. However, upon further inspection, it's not as good a deal as you think.
Apple does support its phones for a good while, with typically five to seven years of software updates. But when you consider value, you can get an iPhone 17e for roughly the same price as an iPhone 15, and it beats the iPhone 15 in nearly every relevant area. In fact, some carriers at the time of writing, like T-Mobile, are charging slightly more for an iPhone 15 than the iPhone 17e.
The main distinction is the dual-camera system of the iPhone 15 compared to the 17e's single back camera. But if you're only snapping casual shots for social media, this may not make a difference to you.
There's a newer phone that's a better value
Even though it's two generations old, the iPhone 15 is still available brand-new. However, you'll more often locate refurbished or pre-owned models. Given its age and price, its main competition is the iPhone 17e, which our reviewer calls an "economical choice" that "checks boxes for the basics."
You can find a pre-owned, unlocked iPhone 15 in excellent condition for about $540 from Best Buy, for example, while the iPhone 17e brand-new is $600. With the iPhone 17e being more than two years newer and its hardware beating the iPhone 15 in nearly every way that matters, it's an easy choice for most people. Plus, the iPhone 17e starts at 256GB of storage, while the older model began at 128GB. Upgrading to a 256GB iPhone 15 cost an extra $100 upon release, further illustrating the 17e's value.
While the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max (our review) were the first two phones to get Apple Intelligence, the base model iPhone 15 was left out of that mix. Its A16 chip isn't powerful enough to support AI, compared to the A17 in the Pro models of that line. That alone dates the device, but there's more to consider.
The iPhone 15, released in September 2023, comes with only 6GB RAM versus 8GB in the iPhone 17e (released in March 2026). That means less power for multitasking and bandwidth-intensive activities like gaming. The older model also has a smaller battery at 3,349mAh versus 4,005mAh, though it charges at the same wired and wireless speeds of 20W and 15W, respectively. It's slightly heavier, and while it has a Ceramic Shield coating, it's not the newer, more durable Ceramic Shield 2 used on the iPhone 17e. These are all practical upgrades that everyone can appreciate: more power, longer-lasting battery, lighter weight and great durability.
The iPhone 15 is rarely the better option
The iPhone 15 does have some specs that surpass the iPhone 17e, which could be the deciding factors, depending on your priorities. It has a brighter screen at 2,000 nits, compared to just 1,200 nits for the iPhone 17e, so it will be more comfortable to view if you use your phone in bright environments often. Its screen is slightly higher-resolution (2,556 x 1,179 versus 2,532 x 1,170), but that's not a huge difference. And while it's missing the second lens, the iPhone 17e's main and front cameras have the same resolution as the older model. In case you care about the Dynamic Island, the iPhone 15 has this, while the iPhone 17e instead features the old-school notch.
You might have also thought to go with the iPhone 16 instead. It offers upgrades over the 15, like the Action and Camera Control buttons, plus an A18 chip that supports Apple Intelligence. But as it's more expensive than either of the discussed models, the iPhone 17e offers better value for its price.
So if you happen to come across a killer iPhone 15 deal and you're looking for an entry-level device to get into the iPhone world, it might suffice. But overall, you're better off spending a bit more for a newer phone like the iPhone 17e and getting improved specs where it counts, with the bonus of Apple Intelligence features (if you'll use them).