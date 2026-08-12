Pixel Buds Pro 2 and 2a are getting some upgrades, including deeper Gemini integration

Today was a big day for Google. The company showed off gobs of new Pixel products, including phones, foldables, watches and Bluetooth trackers. However, there were no new earbuds. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Buds 2a are still the latest earbuds in the company's roster, even though the Pro 2 earbuds are two years old and the 2a earbuds are almost a year old.

However, Google did just share some software updates coming to the company's line of earbuds. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds are getting dynamic ANC, which will "adjust to compensate when subtle shifts in the seal happen." This is actually pretty neat, as we all know how finicky those earbud seals can get.

Both models are also getting deeper Gemini integration, as the chatbot will be able to adjust the volume and make EQ changes on command. Google has announced that the earbuds will be able to sync with the Pixel Watch, which automatically pauses the music when the watch senses someone has fallen asleep. This will also automatically disable notifications.

The live translate feature has been upgraded for use with the earbuds and can now understand and translate over 70 languages. Users just have to tap the earbuds to trigger listening mode and let the algorithm do the rest.

Finally, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds are getting a new color. There's an olive-green finish coming down the pike, and preorders are open right now. The software updates are coming in September.

For the uninitiated, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are Google's high-end earbuds and the 2a are the company's budget-friendly earbuds. We came away impressed with both designs.