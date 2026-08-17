Samsung might be making a new foldable that's even wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 8

Foldables are no longer a niche category. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is a monumental hit, so much in fact that it could be changing the company's entire approach to foldable smartphones. There's a credible rumor going around that Samsung is going to capitalize on its success by making an even wider foldable, according to a report by the South Korean outlet ETNews.

We don't know much, other than a potential 2027 release date and that it likely won't feature the same 4:3 aspect ratio as the current Z Fold 8. The report suggests Samsung is looking to "create a screen aspect ratio optimized for video viewing." That points to something like a 16:9 or 16:10 aspect ratio, though this is just conjecture.

The reviews for the Z Fold 8 have been near-universally stellar, with one caveat. It's that 4:3 aspect ratio, which forces letterboxing around most video content. This new device would solve that problem.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 is marketed as perfect for full-screen video, but its 4:3 main display leads to letterboxing for most content. The 10:16 cover screen fares better but isn't flawless. Consumers should consider these aspect ratio limitations when evaluating the device's... pic.twitter.com/or4ZGkKJnF — The Daily Tech Feed (@dailytechonx) August 5, 2026

ETNews has also suggested that Samsung is developing five foldable devices for 2027. This includes follow-ups to the Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8 and a refreshed Galaxy Z TriFold. That last device was discontinued, likely because it cost $2,900 at launch (and this was before the AI-induced RAM shortage.)

We do have some time to wait, as these rumors likely won't be officially confirmed until Samsung Unpacked 2027. Past as prologue, this event will likely be held next July.

In the meantime, it's entirely possible we'll get some concrete information regarding Apple's long-rumored foldable. Industry reports have suggested that this new design will come out alongside the updated iPhone lineup later this year.