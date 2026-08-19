Mattel is releasing a full-scale building brick set of the original Xbox

We've seen a number of classic game consoles get the Lego treatment over the years, including the NES and Atari 2600. You'll soon be able to build a version of the original Xbox as well — perhaps even while sitting on an Xbox cushion from IKEA. However, this is a model from Mattel rather than Lego.

This is a 1:1-scale model of the Xbox. It's a 3,509-piece interactive set with three small modules that reference Halo: Combat Evolved, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind and Psychonauts (which is slightly awkward, given Psychonauts developer Double Fine only just separated from Xbox). The modules and their associated figurines can be removed and displayed separately.

One neat thing is that when you press a button on the chunky controller (which I wager may somehow even be more uncomfortable in brick form), it triggers a lighting effect on a module. The associated game's soundtrack will play too. There's also a hidden button combo that will set off "an exclusive lighting sequence," according to a press release.

Pre-orders for the set are now open at Amazon, Best Buy and Mattel Creations. It won't come cheap, though. The set will run you $330, which is more than the original console or the Xbox Series S initially cost. At least this brick set might not be subject to price increases because of the component crisis.