Study finds a 15 percent increase in traffic deaths after major music streaming releases

According to the study, modern car infotainment systems seem to amplify distracted driving and, potentially, be the cause of fatalities. Even with Siri, Gemini, and interfaces that are simpler to navigate than smartphones, the researchers believe that they might ultimately lower the barrier for interaction and lull drivers into a false sense of security. Drivers may also be more tempted to browse music while driving and, by the study's estimates, end up nearly twice as likely to be involved in a fatal crash on album release days.

The researchers admitted that they cannot definitively prove that smartphone use or even music streaming was directly responsible for most of these fatalities. And even though they adjusted for trends such as holiday, seasonal and weekend travel, there could be other variables that the study didn't consider. Nevertheless, they hope that their observed correlations spark a wider discussion around the safety implications of modern car infotainment systems.

Incidentally, public backlash against screen-heavy interiors has already begun forcing the auto industry's hand. We've seen some car manufacturers like Volkswagen and Hyundai publicly backtrack on the use of touchscreen interfaces. Luxury brands such as Porsche and Mercedes-Benz have also reintroduced physical buttons and rockers for essential controls like volume and climate control.

It's not just a matter of opinion anymore, either. A recent JD Power survey of new car owners found that 46 percent of driver-related distractions originated from the infotainment system or built-in touchscreen. Manufacturers shifting back to physical controls should hopefully bring that figure down, but the responsibility of safe driving ultimately rests with each one of us.