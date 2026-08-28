How to make your Android alarm ring at full volume even when your calls are muted

First, check your expanded volume menu. Tap any of your volume buttons to bring up your volume slider, then tap the three-dot icon. In the expanded menu, you'll see sliders for different sounds like media, ringtone and notifications. If you see one for alarms, then adjust it to your preferred level.

If that doesn't work for you, then you'll have to head into your settings app. Go to Settings > Sound & vibration > Volume. In this menu, you'll see separate sliders for media, ringtone, notifications and alarm. Drag the alarm slider to adjust its volume. Do note that, depending on your exact Android device, the steps and menu might not be exactly the same.

If you're using a Samsung phone and don't fancy a trip to your settings app, you can make the alarm volume slider appear in the expanded volume menu. Just go to your alarm app, set a short timer, and once that goes off, use your volume buttons and three-dot icon to open the volume menu. Now you'll notice that your alarm's slider is in the menu and you can adjust its volume.

The last place to look is your Do Not Disturb settings. Once again, open Settings and navigate to or search for your Do Not Disturb settings. Once there, make sure alarms are allowed during Do Not Disturb.