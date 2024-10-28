The best earbuds for Android devices in 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Fair or not, Apple has turned its AirPods into the default option for most iPhone owners casually shopping for a new pair of wireless earbuds. But if you’re one of the many people who use an Android phone, the options worth considering aren’t as obvious. Fortunately, we’re here to help. We’ve tested and reviewed dozens of wireless earbuds over the years and broken down our favorite options for Android users below. Whether you use a Galaxy phone or Pixel, and whether you want something for the gym or your morning commute, these are the best AirPods alternatives for Android.

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Best Android earbuds overall Sony WF-1000XM5 Read our full Sony WF-1000XM5 review The Sony WF-1000XM5 hit on just about everything we want from a premium set of wireless earbuds. Their small, rounded design should feel comfortable and secure in most ears. They’re nearly unmatched at muting outside noise, thanks to a powerful ANC feature and memory foam eartips that do a remarkable job of isolating sound passively. They sound great out of the box, especially if you like a warmer profile with elevated bass, but you can easily customize the EQ curve through Sony’s app, and they do well to draw out treble-range detail either way. They’re also loaded with extra features, including multipoint connectivity, Google Fast Pair, LDAC and spatial audio support, the ability to swap between ANC and ambient sound modes automatically and more. The wireless charging case is conveniently tiny, while the eight- to 12-hour battery life gives little to complain about. Still, the XM5s still aren’t a total slam dunk. The built-in mics aren’t the clearest for phone calls. The IPX4 water-resistance rating could be higher. Some people might find the memory foam eartips a little too full-feeling. They also cost $300, which is far from affordable. But no other wireless earbuds we’ve tested have managed to tick so many boxes. Pros Strong, customizable audio quality

Should be comfortable to most

Loads of handy bonus features Cons Expensive

Memory foam eartips aren't for everyone

No battery life improvement over predecessor $248 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $248 at Groupon$298 at Adorama

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget Best budget Android earbuds Anker Soundcore Space A40 Read our guide to the best budget wireless earbuds If you don’t have hundreds to spend, our favorite wireless earbuds in the budget bracket are the Anker Soundcore Space A40. Frequently priced in the $50 to $60 range, this pair has the kind of features we’d expect from earbuds that cost twice as much: genuinely powerful ANC, multipoint connectivity, wireless charging, a solid eight to ten hours of battery life, LDAC support, decent (if not great) IPX4 water resistance and a usable ambient sound mode. They don’t have the most resolving or detail-rich sound of the box, unsurprisingly, but their warm profile offers pleasant, thumpy bass without totally blowing out the low-end. If you want to add more treble presence, you can customize the EQ through a clean and easy-to-read companion app. The actual earpieces are small, round and comfortable as well. The main trade-off is call quality, as the built-in mic can lose your voice in noisy environments and doesn’t handle sibilant sounds very well. There’s no wear detection either, so your music won’t auto-pause when you remove an earbud. They don’t support Google’s Fast Pair tech either, though the earbuds should remember your device and automatically reconnect after you pair them for the first time. But for the price, it’s hard to complain. Pros Excellent ANC for the price

Warm, pleasant sound

Comfortable and compact

Good battery life Cons No automatic wear detection

Mediocre call quality

Doesn't sound as detailed as higher-end options (as expected) $59 at Amazon

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Best Android earbuds for sound quality Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Read our full Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review Determining which set of headphones has the “best” audio quality is always a fool’s errand — at the end of the day, it’ll come down to personal taste. But if we had to pick one pair we’ve particularly enjoyed for music, we’d go with the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 . They have a slightly warm but detailed and inviting sound profile out of the box, the kind that plays well with most popular music right away. There’s a little extra emphasis on the low-end, but the bass is well-controlled on the whole, while a mostly neutral midrange makes the instrumentation on most tracks come through clearly. The treble is a bit underemphasized, so vocals or cymbals may not always sound as bright as some would like, but it’s smooth. In general, the laid-back-ness of the default tuning makes it easy to tweak in Sennheiser’s app. This pair also supports hi-res codecs like aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive, which can help it reproduce some finer details with the appropriate music files. Beyond that, Sennheiser’s earbuds are well-built and IP54-rated, plus they can connect to two devices simultaneously. Battery life is also competitive at roughly seven or eight hours per charge. That said, the adaptive ANC, while good, isn’t on the level of the Sony WF-1000XM5 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. Call quality isn’t as clear as Sony’s pair either, and the design may feel bulky if you have smaller ears. There’s also no Google Fast Pair support. With an MSRP of $300, they aren’t cheap, but if you like a bit of bass and care about audio quality above all else, the Momentum is a good premium alternative to our top pick. Pros Detailed, easy-to-enjoy sound quality

Supports hi-res audio codecs

Solid battery life Cons ANC isn't on par with Sony WF-1000XM5

Pricey

No spatial audio $300 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $300 at Macy's$300 at World Wide Stereo

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Best Android earbuds for working out Beats Fit Pro Read our full Beats Fit Pro review Most of our picks above will work just fine in the gym, but if you’re buying a pair for workouts first and foremost, try the Beats Fit Pro. Yes, we’re recommending a set of Apple-made earbuds in an Android buying guide. But while they work best with iPhones, most of their AirPods-style features are also available on Android through the Beats app. You can pair them with one tap through a pop-up card, view a map with their last known location, swap between ANC and ambient sound modes from the home screen, remap controls and check their battery level from the notification tray. There’s no hi-res codec support, but the drop-off from iOS to Android here isn’t nearly as great as it is with AirPods. The main reason we recommend the Fit Pro is their lightweight design, which is equipped with bendy silicone fins that keep the earbuds secure in place while you’re moving around. Their IPX4 water-resistance rating isn’t the best, but it should be enough for all but the sweatiest gymgoers. (Just don’t use these in the pool.) We also like that the Fit Pro uses physical buttons to adjust volume or skip tracks, since touch controls can feel finicky when you’re trying to keep up with a workout. Their punchy sound is well-suited to the gym as well, with a noticeable but not overwhelming push in the bass and treble. It’s not one for purists, but it’s energetic. If you aren’t specifically looking for workout earbuds, you can still do better. The Fit Pro lack wireless charging and multipoint connectivity, and there’s no way to customize the EQ if you don’t like the default sound. Their built-in mics aren’t anything special for phone calls, and the five- to six-hour battery life is on the edge of passable. The charging case is somewhat large as well. Plus, while the ANC mode is useful enough for tamping down the noise of a gym, it’s a clear step down from the best options on the market. Pros Secure design for workouts

Punchy sound is well-suited to the gym

Physical control buttons Cons No wireless charging or multipoint connectivity

Battery life is just OK

ANC isn't fine but nothing special $160 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $180 at B&H Photo$200 at Adorama

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget The best wireless earbuds for Samsung phones Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Read our full Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review Along those lines, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are to Galaxy phones what the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are to Pixel phones. Using them with a Samsung handset unlocks a few ecosystem-specific perks, including the hi-res Samsung Seamless codec, a real-time translation tool and a “Game Mode” that reduces latency. That’s on top of features like spatial audio, a graphic EQ, a lost device finder, adaptive ANC, simplified voice commands and automatic switching between Samsung devices. This kind of walled garden approach is frustrating — remember when you could plug your headphones into any device and it’d work the same way every time? — but, as with the Pixel Buds and AirPods, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are undeniably convenient if you’ve already bought into their chosen platform. The rest of the package gets more right than wrong, though there are some issues worth calling out. The stem-style design pretty much rips off the AirPods Pro — this is particularly evident with the white finish — but adds weird, unnecessary LED strips down the stems. It’s comfortable, but Samsung isn’t beating the copycat allegations here. The ANC isn’t on par with the Sony XM5s either, and the six-hour battery life is shorter than many other premium pairs. There’s also no hi-res codec support with non-Samsung phones. On the plus side, the ambient sound mode works well. And most importantly, these things sound excellent out of the box, with full, meaty bass complemented by amply detailed highs and upper-mids. It’s worth noting that Samsung froze shipments of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro right around launch due to quality control concerns (mainly regarding the stock eartips), but those look to have been resolved, and we haven’t seen anything out of the ordinary with our review unit. Pros Tight integration with Samsung phones

Great audio quality

Comfy fit

Natural ambient sound Cons Need a Samsung phone to get the most out of them

Battery life is shorter than some rivals

Copycat design with gimmicky LED lights $210 at Amazon

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget

What to look for in wireless earbuds for Android devices

For the most part, the features you want from a set of “Android earbuds” are the same as what you want from any headphones. Pleasing sound quality, a comfortable fit and sufficient battery life are still the foundations. Adequate water resistance is good for workouts, and nobody wants a crummy mic for making calls. Once you approach the $100 range, features like active noise cancellation (ANC), wireless charging, an ambient sound mode (which lets you better hear outside noise without turning off your music) and multipoint connectivity (the ability to pair with multiple devices simultaneously) should be expected.

For Android devices specifically, there are a few extras to consider. A dedicated app that makes it easy to switch sound modes, customize the audio profile, locate your earbuds if they ever get misplaced or adjust other settings is strongly preferred. Features like Google Fast Pair or NFC-based pairing, which can help you avoid having to dig through your Bluetooth menu to connect your earbuds for the first time, are also nice perks. Some Android devices can also utilize higher-quality Bluetooth codecs such as aptX Adaptive or Sony’s LDAC — these aren’t nearly as important to audio quality as the actual architecture of your earbuds, but they can help wring out a little more detail if the buds are capable enough and you’re streaming lossless files. AptX Adaptive can also help reduce latency, which is good for streaming video or gaming.

Diversity is Android’s greatest strength, but it also means that some wireless earbuds play nicer with certain devices, typically those made by the same company. Recent Samsung earbuds, for instance, come with a few perks that are only available if you use a Galaxy phone. We have a couple of recommendations related to this idea above.