Technics AZ100 review: Supreme sound quality and a unique Bluetooth tool

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I wasn't impressed by the last pair of Technics earbuds I reviewed. The AZ70W was the first set to carry the iconic turntable brand's logo after Panasonic relaunched it in 2014. The 2020 model did some things well for $250, but inconsistent audio performance kept them from being a serious contender. The company followed up in 2021 with two more wireless earbud options, and 2023's AZ80 was well-regarded by many reviewers for its sound quality.

For its 2025 model, Technics dug into its bag of tricks to improve the already mighty AZ80, resulting in the AZ100 ($300). These flagship earbuds offer all-new drivers, adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), AI-tinged voice tools, Dolby Atmos spatial sound and one neat tool none of the competition does. And thankfully, the AZ100 makes good on the promise of "epic, reference-quality high-resolution audio."

Technics/Engadget 85 100 Expert Score Technics AZ100 Technics' magnetic fluid drivers deliver big upgrades to sonic performance and you won't find three-device multipoint connectivity anywhere else. Pros Excellent sound quality

Excellent sound quality Tons of options in the app

Tons of options in the app Small size means comfy fit

Small size means comfy fit Three-device multipoint Bluetooth Cons ANC lags behind the best

ANC lags behind the best None of today's "smart" features

None of today's "smart" features Spatial audio doesn't improve default tuning See at Amazon

Sound quality

I'm well aware that I'm skipping a few generations of Technics earbuds since the AZ70W, but that also means I have a much clearer picture of how much the company has improved since the beginning. The AZ100 is a sonic marvel compared to that first model, offering some of the best sound quality in any of the hundreds of earbuds I've tested over the years.

The technology behind the audio boost is new magnetic fluid drivers. Technics says they offer "low distortion, accurate bass and high resolution." These parts were developed with the company's know-how from its $1,200 EAH-TZ700 in-ear monitors (IEMs), which also pack in 10mm magnetic fluid drivers. The fluid is integrated into the voice coil of the driver to ensure precise movement of the diaphragm, leading to minimal distortion and excellent clarity across the soundstage.

Technics also took care to improve bass performance on the AZ100. Those drivers help with that, but the earbuds also have a new acoustic control chamber and harmonizer to expand the low-end capabilities. It also doesn't hurt that the AZ100 supports both Dolby Atmos for spatial audio and Sony's LDAC high-res wireless audio codec. While the former is common on flagship sets, the latter is rare outside of Sony's own earbuds and headphones.

The AZ100 is at its best with high-res tunes like Apple Music's Dolby Atmos catalog. With L.S. Dunes' alt-rock/post-hardcore Violet, the earbuds deliver big, punchy bass that remains tight and detailed. The kick drum, for example, has a thunderous cadence and serves as a prime canvas for the refinements Technics made to the audio platform on the AZ100. Even older albums from the early aughts, like The Appleseed Cast's Mare Vitalis, envelop you with drums, dueling guitars and the atmosphere of a live performance rather than a recorded album. That's impressive when you consider this is streaming lossless on Apple Music, not Dolby Atmos.

Speaking of spatial audio, that's the one area where the AZ100 stumbles in terms of sound quality. That immersive mode is available with or without Dolby dynamic head tracking, and when it's toggled on, the sound gets too thin for my liking. The energy that the improved bass brings to the stock tuning is gone, leaving a more sterile audio profile that's a bit boring.

ANC performance

Billy Steele for Engadget

Despite Technics' use of its "most advanced" noise-canceling tech, the AZ100 lags behind the best in that regard. These earbuds do employ adaptive ANC that automatically adjusts to your environment, but it's not as good as what Bose offers on the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. The AZ100 will serve you well in some situations, but like much of the competition, they don't handle chatty neighbors in the office well and don't silence constant noise sources like fans and white noise machines.

App and features

Every earbud company offers a companion app nowadays, although their utility can vary greatly. Technics has packed a lot into its software, and most of what you need frequently is right on the home screen. Once the AZ100 is paired with your phone, the app shows battery life for the earbuds individually and the case up top. You then get a usage guide, noise cancelling controls, EQ presets and a Voice Focus AI Test. Along the bottom, there's quick access to ambient sound, EQ and the more detailed settings menu.

That settings menu is where things start to get confusing. Simply put, there are so many options here that it can all be overwhelming. And in some cases, items that should be higher up are closer to the bottom — like customizing the touch controls. Spatial audio can only be activated from this menu, which I'd argue should be an item on the home screen. There's a lot here to help you configure the AZ100 to your liking, but it will take some time to find everything you need.

One unique feature that Technics offers is multipoint Bluetooth connectivity for up to three devices. I haven't experienced this on any other earbuds, but the feature isn't without caveats. First, LDAC audio can't be used when three devices are connected, most likely due to the constraints of Bluetooth. In fact, Technics recommends disabling multipoint if you want to listen to LDAC-quality tunes. With the app, the company allows you to select whether multipoint will switch devices during media playback or when a call comes in. I mostly used multipoint with just my phone and laptop, but if a tablet is also part of your daily workflow, or you have a dedicated work phone, I can see the utility of a triple threat.

Call quality

Billy Steele for Engadget

The Voice Focus AI Test is a tool that allows you to hear what you'll sound like on calls using the AZ100. It's a nice feature to have so you can determine if the earbuds are good enough for important calls or virtual presentations. And to that end, the AZ100 sounds clear and somewhat natural when you're in a quiet spot. When you move to a louder location and the Voice Focus AI kicks in, you're going to sound more robotic and processed. The folks on the other side will hear you and none of the background noise, but voice quality noticeably suffers.

There are two options for ambient sound — Transparent and Attention — but neither assist much with voice and video calls. The AZ100 doesn't pipe your voice back through the earbuds, so you do have to speak up to hear yourself. When in ambient mode, Transparent allows all sound through the earbuds with no changes while Attention focuses more on voices. I actually found Transparent to be the better of the two in all instances, even when I was trying to listen to someone talking.

Battery life

Technics promises up to 10 hours of battery life with ANC enabled, plus another 18 hours when you factor in the wireless charging case. If you opt for LDAC audio, those figures drop to seven hours and 11 hours respectively. After 10 hours of use with noise cancellation turned on, the AZ100 still had 20 percent battery left. Based on the rate of depletion I experienced, that would be enough for about two more hours. And when you find yourself in a pinch, a 15-minute charge will give you up to 90 minutes of use.

Billy Steele for Engadget

You have to get pretty far down the spec sheet on the AZ100 for a discussion of the design updates. That's because the sound and tech upgrades are the real story here. But, Technics did make some changes to the look of these earbuds compared to the AZ80, including reducing the size and weight. The company says a revised shape allows the IPX4-rated AZ100 to better hug the curves of your ears for increased comfort and stability. That holds true as the earbuds always stayed in place and I never felt any irritation, even after hours of use.

Both the earbuds' touch panel and the lid of the case are emblazoned with the iconic Technics logo in gold on textured metal (on both the black and silver color options). This definitely gives the whole set a premium look, although I'm sure not everyone will be thrilled with the gold. None of the design changes are a huge departure from the AZ100's predecessor, but the thoughtful refinements, especially to the shape and fit, are notable.

The competition

Before the AZ100 arrived, Bowers & Wilkins stood atop Engadget's best wireless earbuds list in the best sound category for a long time. Recently, the company was relegated to number two at the hands of the incredible but pricey FoKus Rex5 from Noble Audio. Neither Bowers & Wilkins nor Technics can compete with the five-driver setup that Noble offers, but the two companies offer excellent audio quality for less than the $449 price tag on the FoKus Rex5.

Since the competition is now for second place, I give the edge to the AZ100. There's a lot to like about Bowers & Wilkins' Pi8, and if you prefer a more natural sound with less boomy low-end tone, they're probably the pick for you. For me, I like the added bass the new Technics drivers provide and there's a longer list of features for the AZ100. In terms of ANC performance, I also give the nod to Technics, plus the AZ100 is $100 less than the Pi8.

Wrap-up

It's hard to follow a highly regarded product with another great one. Perhaps that's why a lot of audio companies rarely make huge changes to earbuds and headphones for new models, choosing instead to keep sound quality and ANC performance consistent. "If it ain't broke..." and all that.

Technics thought it could make its well-reviewed AZ80 even better by borrowing tech from another entry in its portfolio and the gamble has definitively paid off. Sure, you can find better noise-canceling performance with Bose and more modern features with Sony, but Technics has formulated excellent sound quality that few can challenge. I'd say that Best of CES award was well-earned.