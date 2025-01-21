Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 review: Excellent sound comes at a high price

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There are a lot of factors to consider when shopping for wireless earbuds. Some people want the best active noise cancellation (ANC) performance while others are more interested in features that enable all-day wearing. Some folks desire a seamless interaction with their phone and some are searching for the absolute best sound quality. If you fall into that last category, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 ($399) is worth considering.

The company has consistently produced some of the best audio performance you'll find in over-ear headphones. But its wireless earbuds weren't quite on the same level. They delivered great clarity and ample consideration of subtle details in songs. Still, though, there was work to be done to construct a fuller, more immersive soundstage. With the Pi8, the company has overhauled its sound platform, adding new, larger drivers for even more nuance and enhanced low-end tone. Unfortunately, though, there are still some areas where Bowers & Wilkins needs to improve in order to truly rival the best.

Bowers & Wilkins 82 100 Expert Score Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 The Pi8 is an audio upgrade over last year's Pi7, but average ANC performance and only basic features hinder the overall experience. Pros Excellent audio clarity

Excellent audio clarity Enhanced bass

Enhanced bass Reliable multipoint connectivity Cons Expensive

Expensive ANC performance

ANC performance No advanced features See at Amazon

What's good about the Pi8?

Bowers & Wilkins introduced an all-new design on the Pi8, offering a completely different shape than the Pi7 S2. This model has a more uniform, oval shell, which I think lends a refined look compared to its predecessor. The company also chose to use interesting details, like a microphone grill that spans the width of the earbuds, to hide components that have historically been prominently displayed. Yes, that outer area still accepts taps and long presses for calls and audio playback, and those actions garner quick responses.

The biggest update to the Pi8 is sound quality. Larger 12mm carbon cone drivers power the audio, which is a change from the 9.2mm dynamic drivers inside the Pi7 S2. Bowers & Wilkins also opted for 32-bit digital signal processing (DSP), up from 24-bit on the previous model. These earbuds also support aptX Lossless, while the earlier version used aptX Adaptive. The company says all of these changes, particularly the new drivers, reduce distortion and offer better high-frequency detail.

I found these claims to hold true. The Pi8 has enhanced detail compared to the Pi7 S2, which is a feat because those earbuds already offered excellent clarity. Instruments like guitars stand out on albums like mewithoutYou's emo/post-hardcore Catch for Us the Foxes. On that record, the two guitars have a dialog or interplay going on during most of the songs, and you can clearly hear both playing their parts. The guitars also seem to float above the booming kick drum and grooving, droning bass lines. Aaron Weiss' mostly spoken-word vocals also cut through the mix with all the emotion and metaphor he loads them with.

Billy Steele for Engadget

Bass performance has also improved on the Pi8. It's never overpowering, but you get chunky kick drum sounds for rock and metal that drive the songs rather than drowning everything else out. No Cure's thrashing metal album I Hope I Die Here is an excellent example of this. Drums are there to guide the thick guitar riffs through the heavy breakouts and groovier verses, but everything remains nuanced and distinct. Despite the vocals being entirely screamed, you can easily pick out every word instead of them fading into the mix.

Bowers & Wilkins extended the battery life on the Pi8 to 6.5 hours with ANC on. That's 90 minutes longer than the Pi7 S2. That figure also inches closer to the likes of Sony's WF-1000XM5 which stands at eight hours of noise-canceling listening. Bowers & Wilkins has once again included wireless transmission in the charging case, allowing you to use the Pi8 at times when a Bluetooth streaming source isn't an option — like in-flight entertainment. This tool isn't novel to the company's products as others, like JBL, have baked it in as well. However, wireless transmission still isn't so common that I'd say it's readily available elsewhere.

What's not so good about the Pi8?

The biggest downside to the Pi8 is the price: $399. Sony's WF-1000XM5 were $300 at launch, although they're usually available for around $200, and they've been at the top of our best earbuds list since then. Bowers & Wilkins gear has always commanded a premium over Sony and others, and that's exactly what's happening here. While the Pi8 does have more nuanced and detailed sound than the M5s, Sony and others offer advanced features that make your life easier.

For example, Sony's flagship model can automatically pause audio when it detects that you're speaking. It can also automatically adjust sound settings based on your location to help streamline your day. These types of tools could go a long way to expanding the range of the Pi8. The basics are all well covered on Bowers & Wilkins' latest set, but there's nothing additional here feature-wise, which makes its cost become a significant disadvantage.

Billy Steele for Engadget

This extends to the limited customization on the Pi8. There is a 5-band EQ in the company's app for fine-tuning the sound profile, and you can change what a long press does. However, you can only select between ANC/ambient sound (left) and voice assistant (right) or volume controls (up on the right, down on the left). Having to forgo the ability to cycle between noise cancellation and transparency mode in order to get on-board volume adjustments is a significant sacrifice. Both of those actions are frequently used, and it would be nice to not reach for my phone to do them both.

Active noise cancellation is another area the Pi8 lags behind its rivals. I'd describe it more as noise reduction, since the technology here struggles with constant distractions like fans and white noise machines. Like a lot of earbuds, this model also has issues with human voices, but those are less of a concern at around 50 percent volume. ANC performance was just okay on the Pi7 S2 as well, so it's still an area the company could improve to further close the gap to the likes of Bose.

The final verdict on the Pi8

Bowers & Wilkins continues to impress me with the sound quality it produces. The company's Px7 S2e headphones are my pick for best overall sound quality and I'll likely bestow the same honor for earbuds to the Pi8. Simply put, few companies are creating sound profiles with the amount of detail, nuance and depth that Bowers & Wilkins consistently delivers. Audio performance is definitely the main reason to consider buying these earbuds.

But there are other very important things that ANC earbuds need to do. You should be able to count on them to block a lot of noise, and the Pi8 isn't great at that. I think advanced features like speech detection, adaptive noise control and other automated tools are important as we head into 2025 as well. Add the ability to customize controls and settings to a high degree to that list too. Those are missing on the Pi8, and I can appreciate that some people probably won't care. But in my opinion, $400 earbuds should be all-inclusive and nearly flawless. The Pi8 shows this company is well on its way, but also that it still has work to do.