Xbox has a bunch of translucent green accessories for the console's 25th birthday

It's been nearly 25 years since the very first Xbox console hit store shelves. To commemorate the occasion, Microsoft just revealed a whole bunch of hardware peripherals from several different manufacturers.

Most of these gadgets have one thing in common: They're translucent green, which has become something of a short-hand when referencing the original Xbox console. This is a little bit odd, given that the console launched in black with just a green circle in the middle. The translucent stuff came later.

In any event, there are new designs of both the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K mouse and the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard. These are just reskins, so the hardware remains the same. This isn't a bad thing, given that the Basilisk V3 made our list for the best gaming mouse and the BlackWidow V4 75% is a highly-regarded mechanical keyboard.

Razer is also greenifying the Hammerhead V3 X Hyperspeed earbuds. These are great little earbuds for switching between different audio sources on the fly, thanks to the company's proprietary HyperSpeed 2.4GHz streaming platform.

8BitDo is on board with a green charging dock. It's compatible with Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One controllers. GameSir has redesigned the X5 Lite mobile controller, also in translucent green. This works with both iOS and Android devices.

Finally, there are a couple of doodads here that, for whatever reason, aren't green. The Backbone Pro Xbox 25th Anniversary Edition is another mobile game controller that's available in a trio of colorways. Weirdly, there's no way to pick which color. It's some kind of mystery box situation.

Despite the name, the PowerA Xbox Sling Bag is not a carrying case for Xbox consoles and controllers. Rather, it's for Xbox-branded Ally and Ally X handheld devices. It is jet back with minor green accents, making this the only accessory that actually looks kind of like a 2001 Xbox.

All of the above items are available to preorder right now. This can be done via the Xbox store or from the actual manufacturers.

Of course, this isn't the only move Microsoft is making to celebrate the birthday of its very first gaming console. There's a, you guessed it, translucent green Xbox Series X console launching in November.