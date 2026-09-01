Android stuck in Safe Mode? Here's how to turn it off

Safe Mode has a lot of utility when it comes to troubleshooting Android phone problems and protecting your device from malware. When an Android is in Safe Mode, all third-party apps are disabled, and Airplane Mode is activated. This means it's much easier to isolate a new app that may be causing problems like lag or battery drain. And if you're concerned about an application being malicious, you can easily delete it without interference or backend issues caused by the app.

Activating Safe Mode is simple: when on the power options menu, if you hold the Power Off button, a Safe Mode option will appear that you can select. Once you do, your phone will restart in Safe Mode. However, because it's so quick to activate, it's also easy to put your phone in Safe Mode when you don't mean to. A phone stuck in Safe Mode when you aren't trying to troubleshoot can be incredibly annoying — seeing all your apps grayed out when you're simply trying to use your phone as usual isn't something anyone user wants to deal with. Luckily, it's an issue that doesn't take long to resolve.