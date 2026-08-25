Free accounts can now access ChatGPT's upgraded task scheduling tool

Back in June, OpenAI added a dedicated section within ChatGPT's sidebar to highlight the fact could you schedule prompts through its chatbot. The company also introduced enhancements to ChatGPT's ability to complete tasks in the future, making it easier to track and edit those requests. At the time, the new hub, alongside the expanded scheduling features that came with it, was only available to Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise customers. Now, even those with free accounts can access the scheduling menu.

At the same time, OpenAI has made it possible to share scheduled tasks with other users, so that if you think of a clever use of the feature, others can benefit from it for their own workflows. And if you're a paid subscriber, you can now configure ChatGPT to trigger a prompt as things happen in Gmail, Slack and GitHub. OpenAI is making this feature available to Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise users starting today.

OpenAI suggests a few different use cases for scheduled tasks. For instance, you can set up travel alerts related to an upcoming trip, or tell ChatGPT to notify you of new movies and TV shows as they're added to your favorite streaming services. Selfishly, you could also tell the chatbot to summarize the latest news from Engadget each morning, but be a pal and make sure to click through to read the links.