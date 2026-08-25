A remastered The Witcher 3 will be released September 29

Popular fantasy RPG series The Witcher was one of the big closing announcements during today's Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase. CD Projekt Red revealed that it is releasing a remake of The Witcher 3, including both of its previous DLC expansions. The studio is offering the overhauled game as a free upgrade to existing owners starting September 29. That also covers a free Switch 2 upgrade for players who bought the game for the original Switch.

In addition to the visual updates you'd expect in a remaster, there are also some notable system overhauls. The skill tree has been revised and so have the combat systems, including tweaks to the camera and targeting, as well as new finishers. Movement and traversal as Geralt will feel smoother, and mount handling has also gotten some adjustment (although I'd personally be sad if they managed to eliminate all of Roach's funny, glitchy moments).

Earlier this year, CDPR announced that The Witcher 3 was getting a third DLC next year in Songs of the Past, and the team offered a short teaser of gameplay at Gamescom as a post-script to the remaster news. Adding an expansion to a title that's more than a decade old is pretty unusual, but maybe that's a way to throw a bone to fans who are going to be waiting until at least 2028 for the next proper sequel to the franchise. And for an additional jaunt down there's still an endeavor underway to create a modern remake of the first Witcher game.