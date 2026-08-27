Speedo launches its own smart swim wearable

There are a handful of swim-tracking goggles on the market, but none can lay a finger on market leader Form. Speedo, arguably the biggest name in swimming, is gunning for the king with the launch of SpeedoIQ, its new "swim intelligence" platform. The company promises SpeedoIQ will offer "real-time insights" on pace, distance, breathing, head position and turn performance. It's also been approved to wear in competition by World Aquatics, which alone might make it essential for athletes to take a look at.

SpeedoIQ is a removable module which will sit inside the latest version of the company's standard Vanquisher swim goggles. When the user is out of the pool, they can sync it to their app to see how they did, including getting a sense of their head placement. Speedo adds that its new system is the "only" one of its kind that can analyze all your types of swimming stroke. Users will likely get coaching information to help them improve, no matter if they're an olympian or a neophyte.

Speedo's clearly throwing an elbow or two toward its competitors, saying that its post-swim data will not "distract the user." I'd argue, from experience, that having a little transparent heads-up display relaying your stats is far more useful. Speaking as someone who hadn't clocked I was slowing down on a lap, seeing my split times get longer motivated me to pick up the pace. One benefit is that the system does not require any form of subscription, although the company has yet to say how much SpeedoIQ will cost, or when you'll be able to get your hands on one.