Preorders for Xbox's anniversary collection are open (for some) and the bundle costs $900

Xbox has finally opened up preorders for its 25th anniversary collection bundle. This combo pack includes a limited-edition translucent green Xbox Series X console, a similarly-colored wireless controller and a digital download for Halo: Campaign Evolved.

The whole thing costs $900. This sounds like a lot of money, and it is, but it's worth noting that a regular Series X in this configuration currently costs $800 and that doesn't come with a game or a transparent green colorway. That ongoing RAM crisis doesn't play.

Beyond the color, each anniversary edition console is individually numbered with a unique engraving. Both the controller and console are also stamped with an Xbox 25 logo.

Preorders are currently only available for some of the "most dedicated fans" of the franchise. Check your email to see if you made the cut. Everyone else will be able to preorder on August 27 at 10AM ET. The console will ship on November 15, which is nearly 25 years, to the day, from the original launch.

If you don't have $900 burning a hole in your pocket, there's another option. The company is selling the anniversary controller on its own for $80. Xbox has also announced partnerships with multiple accessory manufacturers, who are all making hardware to celebrate the console's birthday.

I would also be remiss if I didn't put on my contrarian glasses for a second and note that the original Xbox was not translucent green, nor was the first controller. They were completely black with minor green accents. The whole see-through green angle didn't really come into play until a special edition console was released in 2004. However, some of the original design team did receive translucent green consoles in 2001, complete with Bill Gates' signature.