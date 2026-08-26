Devolver Digital squares up to Rockstar with a mascot platformer out the same day as GTA 6

While practically every other developer and publisher under the sun has been trying to give Grand Theft Auto 6 as wide a berth as possible, Devolver Digital is going in the other direction. The publisher has long claimed it would release a game on the same day as Rockstar's looming colossus, and it finally has revealed more details.

Volvy's Adventure: Reslimed is billed as a remaster of an "unreleased action-platformer" starring the publisher's mascot, Volvy. It has a similar art style to developer Doinksoft's last game, a fun roguelike platformer called Dark Scrolls.

The trailer shows Volvy smashing through levels and enemies with a giant fist, collecting onions and finding secrets. Volvy can transform into a more muscular version of himself called Swolvy, a name I find delightful. All of this is in service of tracking down Volvy's kidnapped friends and stopping warlocks who unleashed slime upon the world. There are also minigames between each level.

There are a lot of games coming out over the next six weeks or so, but the latter part of the year is currently fairly sparse given the GTA 6 of it all (maybe the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will be out around then too). So this could be a decent alternative for PC gamers who don't want to pick up a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S just to play that other game. Volvy's Adventure: Reslimed will hit Steam on November 19 for $5. There'll be a 25 percent launch discount too.