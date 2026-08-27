Google brings trip-planning features to Search's AI Mode

Google is bringing a few trip planning features to AI Mode in Search starting today. One of those is the price-tracking tool from Google Flights. The company says you can tell the chatbot where you want to fly and when, and it will present you with options from more than 300 airlines and travel sites.

If you then tell AI Mode to track prices, Google will send you an email when they change for your planned destination and travel dates. The company says this feature is now live in all locations and languages where AI Mode is available, except for countries and territories in the European Economic Area.

Users everywhere can now use AI Mode to check how much a flight or hotel costs in miles or points. Again, you just need to tell the chatbot where and when you want to travel and you'll see the flight cost in miles. For hotels, tell AI Mode you want to see the cost in reward points. This feature will initially work for options from Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, Choice Hotels International, Hilton and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Support for Accor, Flying Blue, Hyatt, LATAM Airlines and Lufthansa Group is coming soon.

Speaking of hotels, you'll be able to book a stay through AI Mode as well. After you enter details about your trip and preferences, Google will display hotel options alongside guest reviews. You'll be able to complete a booking using Google Pay. This will initially be available in the US in English and will work with a string of partner sites, including Expedia, Marriott International and Priceline. Google plans to roll this out in the coming weeks.