How to sideload apps onto Android Auto
You can unlock video streaming on your dashboard, but should you?
Android Auto was built to make your driving sessions simple and easy, but not everyone wants simple. If you've ever wished you could stream YouTube through your dashboard or mirror your phone's screen to your car display, you're not alone. Luckily, there's a way to do it. Sideloading lets you install apps that Google never approved for Android Auto, opening the door to features the platform doesn't officially support right now. The process doesn't require any crazy moves like rooting your phone, but it does come with trade-offs regarding security, reliability and safety.
By design, Google restricts what can run on your dashboard to cut down on driver distraction, which means no YouTube videos, no browser and no screen mirroring. It's a sensible policy, but one that leaves plenty of drivers feeling like their car's display is capable of a lot more than it's being allowed to do.
How do you sideload apps onto Android Auto?
The whole process of sideloading apps on Android Auto is not that complicated, but you do need to go through a few steps to set things up.
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First, you'll need to enable Developer Mode on your phone. You can do this by going to Settings > About and rapidly tapping Build number seven times. You'll get a note when Developer Mode is on. This will allow you to install third-party apps on your phone.
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Now you have to turn on Developer Mode for Android Auto. Go to Settings > Connected Devices > Android Auto, scroll to the bottom of the page and tap Version and permission info about 10 times in quick succession. Next, you have to tap on the three-dot menu at the top, select Developer settings and check the box for Unknown sources. This will make it possible to load the apps from your phone into Android Auto.
- Next, you need to install Android Auto Apps Downloader (AAAD) from the developer's GitHub. This will make it possible to install popular apps.
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You can also look up the open-source GitHub repositories for popular apps like CarStream, which allows YouTube playback, AAMirror, which lets your phone screen mirror to the dashboard, and Fermata Auto, a media app that handles video, IPTV and a web browser.
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What are the risks of sideloading Android Auto apps?
The convenience of being able to install all sorts of apps Google hasn't intended comes with some genuine drawbacks that you should take seriously.
Safety is a major concern. Android Auto YouTube is technically an option even through official channels, but you can only listen to the audio. There's a reason Google hasn't allowed YouTube videos on Android Auto by now and that's because watching videos while driving is not a good idea. In fact, it's illegal in most parts of the world. This is a feature that should only be used when parked.
Malware exposure. Any time you sideload apps and skip Google's security screening, you open your devices to the risk of malware. Google reports that internet-sideloaded sources carry more than 50 times more malware than apps on Google Play. That's one of the reasons why Google will start blocking the sideloading of unverified Android apps, asking developers to verify their identity with the company. These new verification requirements will begin rolling out in late 2026 in a few countries before going global.
For most drivers, the standard Android Auto experience covers everything they actually need. Sideloading is a great capability, but for the vast majority of people, it's best left as a curiosity rather than a daily-use setup. If you do proceed, download only from trusted developers and only use video features when parked.