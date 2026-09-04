How to edit Claude's memory

Claude organizes its memory around specific topics. The easiest way to edit those topics is from the chatbot's web client, accessible via claude.ai. Once you're there, follow these steps:

Select Settings from the profile page menu. Click Memory. Scroll down and find the Topics section. Press the Edit icon to modify a memory, or the Delete icon to remove a topic from Claude's memory. If you're editing a memory, use the prompt bar to describe what Claude should change.

On mobile, follow these steps instead:

Tap the profile icon to access the Settings menu. Under the App section, select Capabilities. Scroll down and tap Memory files. Select a topic. If you want to edit a memory, use the prompt bar to describe what Claude should change. Tap the trash icon to delete a memory instead.

Following Claude's latest memory update, Anthropic added an option called Include sensitive topics in memory. By default, Claude won't save memories related to subjects like your health, race, ethnicity, religious beliefs, politics or gender identity. By enabling the new option, it will begin recording more sensitive information. Each time Claude generates a memory related to a sensitive subject, you will see a notice. According to Anthropic, "if you're using an older version or the mobile app, you will not see this notice, and Claude won't save the sensitive topic to its memory."

The chatbot won't retroactively save past conversations, and some information, such as government ID numbers, Claude will never save, even with Include sensitive topics in memory enabled.

As mentioned above, by default Claude will automatically generate memories for all users. You can disable this feature by toggling off Generate memory from chats. From there, Anthropic gives you two options: Pause memory or Reset memory. The company warns the latter cannot be undone. "Upon re-enabling the feature, you'll start from scratch, and Claude will not have its previous memory," Anthropic notes.