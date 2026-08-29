Pretty Metroidvanias, free Bomberman-style chaos and other new indie games worth checking out

Fatal Claw

Developer: Ndev Games

Publisher: Com2us Holdings

Platform: Steam (Windows; Steam Deck Verified)

Price: Usually $25, with a 20 percent discount until September 9

Fans of Metroidvanias have been eating well for a long time. There's been a steady stream of them for ages, and this week is no different. Two new releases caught my eye including Fatal Claw, which just left early access on Steam with its 1.0 release.

As a cat named Kisha, you'll explore an ancient kingdom that's been revived using modern tech. It's full of infected creatures from which you can absorb abilities after vanquishing them. There are multiple endings as well. Kisha appears to have electrical powers, so I think he should have the nickname "Pikacat."

The animations in the trailer are slick and the Steam reviews are generally positive. Commenters have suggested the developers took inspiration from the likes of Nine Sols and Umbraclaw. It looks like there's a hint of Hollow Knight in there too. Most importantly, there's a solid pun in the title.

Divinum

Developer/publisher: Sigil Games

Platform: Steam (Windows, Mac; Steam Deck Verified), GOG. Coming to consoles "soon"

Price: Usually $15, with a 10 percent discount until September 11

Divinum is another pretty Metroidvania. It has a lovely pixel-art aesthetic and the developers took inspiration from hack-and-slash games. You'll play as Fjør, a young warrior who attempts to fend off an outside threat that has invaded their island home.

The combat system is built around two main weapons and a range of skills. It features parrying, dodging, blocking and combos.

You can refine your character build to suit your playstyle by equipping runes that can offer you unique bonuses and modifiers, but might have some tradeoffs. I appreciated a note from Sigil Games on the Steam page that promises runes will do much more than simply give you a minor damage boost. "You won't find anything this boring in Divinum," the developer said. Bless.

Blasterbug: Last Bug Standing!

Developer/publisher: Dotemu

Platform: Steam (Windows)

Price: free!

The folks at Dotemu are back with another retro-inspired game and this one won't cost you a penny. They shadowdropped Blasterbug: Last Bug Standing! on Steam this week. It's a Bomberman-style party game with local multiplayer support for up to eight players.

There are 15 characters with their own playstyles and special attacks, and just as many levels, which have modifiers of their own. Blasterbug has five game modes as well. You and your bugs (sorry, buds) can battle it out in a deathmatch, compete to earn the most coins, make a mess in Paint Battle, try to hang onto a crown for as long as possible or do all of those at the same time in the Party Battle mode.

While Blasterbug is free, you can pony up for some DLC if you like. A $2 Absolum pack adds a character from Dotemu's 2025 fantasy beat 'em up to the mix. Galandra wields a giant sword and can send opponents flying with a Necrotic Wave attack. The DLC includes an additional arena that features geyser traps.

Blood Dungeon

Developer/publisher: Messhof

Platforms: Steam (Windows, macOS; Steam Deck Verified), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox for PC, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PlayStation 5

Price: Usually $10, with a 15 percent launch discount on all platforms except PS5. Also on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Blood Dungeon was one of our highlights of the Summer Game Fest edition of Day of the Devs. Nidhogg developer Messhof's latest game smushes Spelunky's 2D platforming together with the chaos of games like Vampire Survivors. The art style looks straight out of MS Paint as well.

You'll harvest blood from fallen enemies to level up and acquire new abilities and upgrades, which you may also find in treasure chests. You'll unlock more characters as you progress through the game. As in Spelunky, there are daily dungeons with online leaderboards too.

The rounds are said to be short, which is a smart idea for this type of game. My favorite thing I've learned about Blood Dungeon so far is that you can play as a baby that carries a gun. That sounds so wrong, and yet so right.

Lou's Lagoon

Developer: Tiny Roar

Publishers: Megabit Publishing, Rokaplay

Platforms: Steam (Windows; playable on Steam Deck), Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox for PC

Price: Usually $25, with a 10 percent launch discount (PS Plus required for the PS5 discount)

Here, we have a crafting and exploration game in which you'll help restore a community while searching for your missing uncle. Crafting and exploration are the mani focuses of Lou's Lagoon, in which you'll use a multitool called the Swirler to collect resources and build items. It looks cute.

The idea of piloting a seaplane between islands in the archipelago of Lou's Lagoon is enticing. More games should have seaplanes! However, one Steam review suggested the flying aspect is limited to an overworld sandwiched between loading screens in which you travel between islands. A playthrough video confirmed that. It feels a bit shallow to admit, but that's made it less likely that I'll get around to checking out Lou's Lagoon. I thought it might be a bit more like the open-world nature of Tchia (a game I adore), but that's not quite the case.