The wildest video game budgets can't hold a candle to GTA 6

A billion-dollar video game budget may seem surprising at first glance, but it starts to make sense once you consider that a modern game often has just as many moving pieces as a Hollywood production. You need actors, writers, programmers, animators, designers and composers among others to make an expansive open-world game. And short of a few outliers like the Avatar series, movies are typically in active production for a couple of years. GTA VI has been in active development for closer to a decade. Once a game is nearing completion, it usually goes through a rigorous testing process that requires yet another team.

Apart from a handful of indie breakthroughs, it's common for game budgets to quickly spiral into the double or triple-digit millions these days. Game development can also take several years, with hundreds of employees dedicated to a single project.

Development costs and timelines have been steadily rising, though. In 2023, court documents revealed that Sony Interactive Entertainment had spent $212 million on Horizon Forbidden West and $220 million on The Last of Us: Part II.

More recently, another court filing revealed that Activision's development costs for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War topped $700 million over the course of the game's life cycle. Modern live service games require constant development resources for additional maps, game modes, and new content in general. The initial budget for the base game was almost certainly lower than $700 million.

GTA VI is poised to break that threshold, based on even conservative estimates. And that's before you even consider its online mode, which, barring a huge surprise, will not debut alongside the single-player experience in November 2026.

So will it all pay off? Even though it's been over a decade since GTA V's Online mode released, leaked revenue data suggests Rockstar still earns millions of dollars in weekly revenue from microtransactions and GTA+ memberships.

With that much money on the table, it's perhaps not surprising that Rockstar and publisher Take-Two Interactive are willing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars or even billions on GTA VI. The single-player experience is expected to eventually sell hundreds of millions of copies and the online mode could have a loyal fanbase for the next decade and beyond. In 2013, GTA V generated $800 million in sales within a single day of its launch, with its total revenue now standing somewhere around the $10 billion mark.