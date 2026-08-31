A PlayStation State of Play double bill is set for September 3

It's almost Tokyo Game Show time and, as ever, Sony is running a State of Play showcase ahead of the event. Make that two, actually, as the company is doubling up with back-to-back broadcasts on September 3. It'll get started with the (hopefully) fun and (definitely) games at 9AM ET. You'll be able to watch the stream on YouTube and Twitch.

We'll get things started with a broader State of Play that features news and updates from PlayStation Studios and Sony's partners from around the world. That'll wrap up with an extended look at Final Fantasy 7 Revelation. That title's appearance at Gamescom's Opening Night Live was brief, so it's good that fans won't have to wait long for more details. Perhaps we'll get a release date too — the game is slated to arrive next spring.

Immediately after the first showcase, we'll dive into State of Play Japan. This will feature games from studios in Asia.

Some rumors suggest this double bill will feature a peek at Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which we haven't seen much of since its 2024 reveal. I'm a bit skeptical about that, given the final chapter of the FF7 remake trilogy is wrapping up the broader showcase.

I'm curious as to whether Sony will enable live chat for the YouTube stream or set the Twitch chat to emotes only. Every single social media post from PlayStation over the last couple of months has had many replies from folks protesting the company's decision to stop producing physical game discs almost entirely. That issue is likely to flood out any conversation about game reveals in the live chat unless Sony locks things down.