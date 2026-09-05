How to find your MacBook's diagnostic menu

A MacBook that keeps shutting down, develops display problems or suddenly stops recognizing its keyboard can leave you guessing whether the problem is hardware or software. Apple Diagnostics can narrow that down by testing hardware inside the Mac. Despite the "diagnostic menu" wording you may see online, it isn't something you'll find buried in System Settings. You access it while your Mac starts up.

Before you get there, you need to know which type of MacBook you have, since the startup process differs between them. Open the Apple menu and select About This Mac. If you see Chip followed by the name of an M-series processor, you have an Apple silicon Mac. An older model may instead show Processor followed by an Intel chip. Apple also maintains a list of Mac models with Apple silicon if you're still unsure.

The experience inside Apple Diagnostics depends on your version of macOS, too. Macs running macOS 26 Tahoe or later can offer individual diagnostics for hardware such as the built-in display, keyboard or trackpad. On earlier versions, the diagnostic test runs automatically.