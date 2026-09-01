Sonos Open House: Live updates from the company's September 2026 product launch
We're expecting some AI, unfortunately.
Sonos CEO and director Thomas Conrad shared on the company's earnings call in July that it would be making product launches in September, and today is the day. On that call, Conrad talked up how the company had been spending 20 years building an "operating environment for AI in the home." Of course, whether that does result in useful, tangible products remains to be seen.
This morning, the company is hosting an Open House event to show off its upcoming product lineup, and Engadget's resident Sonos experts are ready. We've got deputy editor Nathan Ingraham and myself attending the event, and we'll bring you all the news live from the scene. In fact, we're more eager to learn about any possible new hardware. Speakers? Please. Headphones? We want them.
The event will not be livestreamed, so if you're looking to follow along in real time, our liveblog is probably your best bet. For those who have been waiting to find out if the company is ever going to fix its app or make a new Sonos 5, this might be the moment. We'll start blogging very shortly, and the presentation should start around 10:30AM ET. Leave us any questions in the comments and we'll do our best to respond! See you soon!
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Hey all, Cherlynn's assessment of the space is spot on. I can't say this is what I expected to walk into first thing in the morning, but it definitely has an immersive vibe.
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RIP your lower back, Cher.
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We've walked in and Nate just exclaimed "It's like we've walked into the Sonos website." The vibe here is really interesting. The room is dark, and a round stage takes up the middle of the room. Around is are stools and couches spread out in concentric circles. It's certainly different!
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Speaking of FCC filings, a new Sonos soundbar also popped up on the commission's website last month. First spotted by Bloomberg, this device appears to be an updated version of the compact Beam soundbar. I expect we'll see a full reveal of this speaker today as well, and that both the new Beam and revamped Ace headphones will serve as the first two devices to support whatever software upgrades Sonos has planned for this year.
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We've arrived at the Sonos event and doors just opened!
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We're also likely to see new headphones. The Sonos Ace Ultra already popped up in an FCC filing in August, spotted by What Hi-Fi. The only additional info, besides colors, is that the new version could support Wi-Fi pairing straight to a home network and that it could work with a revamped voice assistant. Of course, neither of these are confirmed, just details gleaned from the filing documents.
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Of course, Sonos has spent the last two years recovering from a massively botched app launch around its first headphones, the Sonos Ace. The company released its latest update in July, and I expect software and platform news will be a big part of today's event.
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News of today's event first broke in the company's third quarter earnings call. In an interview with Janko Roettgers, Sonos CEO Tom Conrad explained (albeit vaguely) what the company had planned for the AI age. He said the company had already spent 20 years preparing for this phase, or has he called it, "hardware that can converse with quality across every room."
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Morning! Let's do a quick rundown of what we might see later this morning from Sonos, shall we?
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Good morning everyone! I wanted to say "surprise!" but I'm not sure how much of a surprise this liveblog is to most people. We're on our way to the Sonos event, and will share tidbits from the scene soon. Meanwhile, are there any hardcore Sonos fans here? What are you hoping for later today?