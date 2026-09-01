Sonos Open House: Live updates from the company's September 2026 product launch

Sonos CEO and director Thomas Conrad shared on the company's earnings call in July that it would be making product launches in September, and today is the day. On that call, Conrad talked up how the company had been spending 20 years building an "operating environment for AI in the home." Of course, whether that does result in useful, tangible products remains to be seen.

This morning, the company is hosting an Open House event to show off its upcoming product lineup, and Engadget's resident Sonos experts are ready. We've got deputy editor Nathan Ingraham and myself attending the event, and we'll bring you all the news live from the scene. In fact, we're more eager to learn about any possible new hardware. Speakers? Please. Headphones? We want them.

The event will not be livestreamed, so if you're looking to follow along in real time, our liveblog is probably your best bet. For those who have been waiting to find out if the company is ever going to fix its app or make a new Sonos 5, this might be the moment. We'll start blogging very shortly, and the presentation should start around 10:30AM ET. Leave us any questions in the comments and we'll do our best to respond! See you soon!