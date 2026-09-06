Don't get rid of your old phone, turn it into a security camera

First, download the AlfredCamera app on your main phone and the old phone. There are other apps that can do this, but we're using AlfredCamera because it's free, cross-platform and easy to set up.

On your main phone: Open the app, sign up, then in the "Prepare another device as your camera screen," select Mobile Device.

Screenshot by Isaac Egbon (AlfredCamera: Home Security)

Here, you'll be given two options on how you want to connect your old phone: Log into the same account on your old phone or scan a QR code to pair both devices. Now, grab your old phone, open the app, then pair both devices using your preferred method. And just like that, your old phone is now a security camera. Lastly, make sure your main phone is set to Viewer in the top left corner while your old phone is set to Camera.

Screenshot by Isaac Egbon (AlfredCamera: Home Security)

AlfredCamera doesn't stop at live video; the free plan includes a full-volume siren alarm, a low-light mode for nighttime viewing, two-way talk and the ability to switch cameras or rotate orientation, all from your main phone. Premium unlocks more: The Standard plan starts at $5.99/month and allows you to add up to four cameras (up from two in the free plan), HD streaming, an eight-hour recording loop, 14-day cloud storage and person/vehicle/pet detection. Premium Plus ($7.99/month) removes the camera limit and adds full HD, unlimited recording and 30-day cloud storage.