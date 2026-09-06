How long can you expect a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller to last?
Your PS5's controller will likely need a replacement before the console itself does, but when should you expect this?
If you're currently fretting about how long your PlayStation 5 is expected to last, you might also be losing sleep over how much longevity your DualSense controller has left. With the rumored PS6 edging towards the horizon, there may well be a new Sony gamepad on the block soon enough. But what about your current PS5 peripheral? How long can you expect it to last in a world where stick drift quickly ruins controllers?
There are a few angles to examining the longevity of your DualSense controller. What is the pad's general battery life between charges? What is the length of its warranty, within which Sony still offers free repairs? And how long can you expect a PS5 controller to function before the stick drift defect potentially kicks in? Let's run through the key points surrounding your PS5 controller's lifespan and potential battery problems.
How long does a PS5 controller's battery last?
Not terribly long, is the sad and short answer. Though it can depend on the game, on a full charge, the PS5's DualSense controller will generally last 6 to 12 hours. Next to competitors like the best mobile gaming controllers, there's no denying Sony's official pad runs out of juice in annoyingly quick fashion. But why is this?
Part of the reason the PS5 controller's internal 1,560mAh lithium-ion battery drains so fast is due to various DualSense components that all gobble up power. The biggest culprits are the gamepad's light bar, speaker, adaptive triggers and haptics. The more a game taps into these features, the more quickly your gamepad's battery is going to drain.
With first-party tiles like Astro Bot and Returnal — both of which make exceptional use of the DualSense's dynamic resistance triggers and palm-shaking rumble — expect the controller to last close to the previously mentioned six-hour mark. If you're planning to play GTA VI until you can't keep your eyes open, you might want to think about investing in a second DualSense so you've always got an additional fully-charged pad to swap out. Alternatively, keep a long charging cable next to your gaming spot.
What about the DualSense Edge, though? Does Sony's premium $200 controller offer longer battery life than the standard pad? Given its elevated price point, you'd think so, but that's not the case. Sony decided to go with a 1,050mAh battery for the Edge, which is considerably smaller than the standard DualSense's 1,560mAh model. As a result, the fancier gamepad only lasts for around 5 to 10 hours. The reason Sony chose a battery with less capacity than the core controller was to accommodate the Edge's extra hardware, like its rear paddles, removable stick modules and trigger stop mechanisms.
Why does PS5 stick drift happen and how can I fix it?
Looking beyond battery life, let's touch on how stick drift affects how long you should expect a PS5 controller to last. Stick drift refers to a defect where the DualSense's analog sticks register input even when you're not interacting with your controller. While it's annoying in any game, it can be particularly disastrous in racing titles and first-person shooters. Stick drift has plagued many gamepads over the years (the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons are infamous for it), and unfortunately, there's no guaranteed way to fix this.
As it's caused by natural wear and tear, or when sweat from your fingers seeps into a controller's internals, there's a good chance your DualSense may suffer from stick drift eventually. If you play your PS5 for dozens of hours a week, the dreaded defect is likely to hit your peripheral far sooner than a casual player who only hops on for the occasional GTA Online session. You can help fix stick drift on PS5 controllers by regularly cleaning your controller's analog inputs with either a cotton swab dipped in rubbing alcohol or with short blasts of compressed air. It's also wise to download firmware updates for your controller as they become available, as they help avoid any potential software issues.
Should your DualSense be struck by stick drift within your pad's one-year warranty period, Sony is obliged to repair it/offer you a replacement. If the controller's warranty has expired, you'll need to look into getting your pad fixed by third-party repair experts. Consider a DualSense's lifespan another way, fixing your PS5 pad will only be free for the first 12 months after you buy it. After that, any repairs will come out of your pocket, at which point buying a new controller might be the easier (and more cost-effective) option.
What lasts longer: a PS5 or Xbox controller?
In a battery life comparison, the Xbox Wireless Controller trounces the DualSense. The easy knockout win for Microsoft's gamepad is because its design isn't built around an internal battery. While the DualSense uses the aforementioned 1,560mAh lithium-ion battery, the Xbox Series X/S controller uses AA batteries out of the box, which generally hit around 30 to 40 hours of life. Compared to the stock PS5 gamepad's 6 to 10 hours, that's one heck of a stamina advantage the Xbox controller has.
While both gamepads are equally prone to stick drift, there's no denying you're going to charge a DualSense more than an Xbox pad. Even the official rechargeable battery pack you can buy for Microsoft's latest official controller crushes the DualSense's staying power, at around 25 to 30 hours on a full charge. So if you're planning to check out the best PS5 games, make sure you have a charger or backup controller handy.