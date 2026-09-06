The Slate Truck is great, but this one problem may stop a lot of folks from buying it
Slate's low-cost electric truck is US-only, and taking it across the border could get expensive.
The Slate Truck has plenty of hooks. It's a small, electric pickup that starts at $24,950, plus a $1,450 destination charge, with a projected range of 205 miles and a minimal interior designed around the phone you already own. Preorders are now open for a $300 non-refundable deposit, with first deliveries expected to take place in late 2026.
There's a catch. Slate is only offering the truck in the US. The company's FAQ states that the Slate "will only be available for purchase in the United States, for now," and the preorder terms require the customer to live in the US. This means that Canada and all other international markets are off the table, at least initially. Geography may be as important as the price tag for a truck that's selling on the basis of low cost.
Staying in the US keeps Slate's first rollout simpler
Slate (which came out of stealth in 2025) is still a very young automaker. It was established in 2022 and has attracted about $1.4 billion in funding, including from Jeff Bezos' family office, and is spending heavily to transform a former printing plant in Warsaw, Indiana, into its production facility. That factory needs to begin producing customer vehicles before Slate can demonstrate that its low-cost strategy can be successful on a large scale.
The remainder of the ownership model is also US-centric. Slate will sell directly, not through dealerships, and manufacture in Indiana, relying on RepairPal's service network across the country. Every truck will also use NACS and have access to Tesla Superchargers in the US.
Keeping those moving parts within a single country reduces the number of issues a first-time automaker must address simultaneously. But expanding outside the US would involve another set of regulations, vehicle certification requirements, logistics and service arrangements before its first US deliveries are even underway.
Slate hasn't indicated whether tariffs were a factor in its decision to remain US-only, or when Canada or any other international market might be added.
Canada shows how quickly the bargain can fade
Canada is the obvious example, as it is right next door. It also shows why Slate can't simply take a $24,950 US truck across the border and maintain the same value proposition.
Canada currently imposes a 25 percent retaliatory tariff on US vehicles that don't comply with the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA, known as USMCA in the US). In the case of compliant vehicles, the tariff applies to the "non-Canadian and non-Mexican content of CUSMA-compliant vehicles imported into Canada from the United States." Slate hasn't provided enough sourcing information to calculate a tariff for a production Slate, so we don't know how those rules would apply.
Buying one in the US and importing it personally isn't an easy workaround either. Canada's current tariff remission for automobiles does not apply to personal imports, and Transport Canada states that the US vehicle must be admissible and, if required, capable of being modified to meet Canadian safety standards. Slate has yet to announce Canadian certification, service or warranty plans.
The price gap is already fairly slim in America. A 2026 Ford Maverick XL with the available EcoBoost FWD powertrain costs $3,195 more than the Slate, but seats five and includes power windows and a 13.2-inch center display as standard equipment. Once you add potential cross-border costs, Slate's simplicity becomes less appealing.