The Slate Truck is great, but this one problem may stop a lot of folks from buying it

Slate (which came out of stealth in 2025) is still a very young automaker. It was established in 2022 and has attracted about $1.4 billion in funding, including from Jeff Bezos' family office, and is spending heavily to transform a former printing plant in Warsaw, Indiana, into its production facility. That factory needs to begin producing customer vehicles before Slate can demonstrate that its low-cost strategy can be successful on a large scale.

The remainder of the ownership model is also US-centric. Slate will sell directly, not through dealerships, and manufacture in Indiana, relying on RepairPal's service network across the country. Every truck will also use NACS and have access to Tesla Superchargers in the US.

Keeping those moving parts within a single country reduces the number of issues a first-time automaker must address simultaneously. But expanding outside the US would involve another set of regulations, vehicle certification requirements, logistics and service arrangements before its first US deliveries are even underway.

Slate hasn't indicated whether tariffs were a factor in its decision to remain US-only, or when Canada or any other international market might be added.