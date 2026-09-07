iOS 27 beta had a Digital ID glitch travelers weren't expecting

Apple's Digital ID feature is a way to add a digital version of your passport to the Wallet app. The main idea is to make boarding flights easier. It can't replace your physical passport since it's not valid for entering another country, but you can use it at TSA checkpoints across more than 250 US airports. Digital ID was introduced in 2025 under iOS 26, and it's usable in iOS 27 (including the beta) as well.

But imagine a scenario where you're ready to board and your Digital ID just disappears. It's frustrating, to say the least, and there are many reports of this on X. Luckily, it seems to be a small bug affecting iOS 27. If this happened to you, don't worry. All you have to do is re-add your passport to the Wallet app, and you should be able to use your Digital ID again with no issues.

Still, this is a good reminder that you shouldn't rely on beta software for your everyday devices. Yes, Apple says it spent a lot of time refining iOS 27 to give it a speed boost. That's mostly true. Tests from those running the beta version show that performance has indeed improved a lot. But it's still unfinished software that can sometimes crash or have unexpected interactions.

Resisting the temptation to try out new features like Siri AI and the Liquid Glass tweaks early is hard. But if you can, avoid installing betas or only install them on a spare iPhone. At least it won't be long before iOS 27 is officially released to the public.