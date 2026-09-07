How to use SpaceXAI's Grok Build

Even though Grok Build runs entirely within a terminal window, it has built-in mouse support so you can click on menu elements instead of solely relying on your keyboard. But if you want to make changes to the code yourself, you'll need to use a text editor like Visual Studio Code. This distinction matters because some rival coding agent platforms like Google's Antigravity offer a full integrated development environment (IDE).

Nevertheless, once you enter the Grok Build interface within a terminal window, you can start interacting with it through the text field. For starters, you can ask Grok to explain the codebase or install the necessary tools to test it. If you're working with a web app, as an example, Grok would install a web server, all of the dependencies, and run the application.

Alternatively, you can ask it to create an entire web app from scratch. Grok Build can do all of that from a single command and offer guidance on how to deploy it as well. From there, you can ask for changes and modifications one prompt at a time.

Since Grok Build relies on cutting-edge AI models, access is limited based on your Grok plan. Free users will run out of tokens relatively quickly, while you get higher limits on a paid SuperGrok plan. The latter ranges from $30 a month at the low end all the way up to $300 per month for the SuperGrok Heavy tier. Usage limits reset once a week and you have a higher thresholdd on the more expensive plans.

From my own experience using coding agents, one tip worth remembering is using Grok Build's plan mode before requesting major changes to your codebase. This prevents the AI from making unintended changes and draining your plan's token allocation in the process.