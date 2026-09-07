Your old phones may be worth more than you think through Google Store trade-in
The Pixel 11 lineup isn't cheap, but you can soften the blow with some surprisingly generous trade-in values.
Google's Pixel 11 devices have officially arrived, and the entire lineup comes at quite the cost. The base Pixel 11 begins at $899, going all the way up to a starting cost of $1,900 for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. If you're looking to upgrade, you might be able to save more money than you'd think by trading in your current phone — or even an older model that's collecting dust — with Google.
The rates at many retailers (like those featured in Best Buy or Apple's trade-in programs) can be a bit disappointing, particularly if you're looking to unload an older model. For example, consider a 128GB Pixel 9 Pro XL, which retailed for $1,099 when it launched in 2024. Currently, it will only net you up to $255 with Apple, $310 with Amazon or $300 at Best Buy. If you trade it in with Google's program, though, you could get several hundred more for the same phone, and this trend applies to many other models.
How much is your old phone worth?
As with all trade-ins, the value of your old phone will depend on its quality. Google's values may also vary slightly depending upon which Pixel 11 model you're looking to purchase. Surprisingly, Google will accept models as old as the original Pixel ($100), Galaxy S10 ($30), and iPhone 6s Plus ($30) for trade-in.
Slightly more recent devices are worth more than you might expect. With the base storage, the Pixel 4a and Galaxy S20 are each worth $150, while the iPhone 11 is worth $200. And for newer models, you'll see a much bigger return, like $600 for a Pixel 10 Pro, $700 for the Galaxy S26 Ultra and $550 for the iPhone 17.
Even though Google tends to have the best Pixel trade-in deals, it's worth double-checking other retailers before you reach a final decision. Best Buy's trade-in rates are typically lower, but it also throws in a gift card (up to $350 for the Pro Fold) when you purchase a device in the Pixel line. Similarly, Amazon is offering bundles that come with either a gift card or a discounted Pixel Watch 5. If you already do a lot of shopping at those stores, they could be a better route for you.
How to trade in your old phone with Google
Trading in your old device with Google is simple, involving just a few extra steps alongside the purchase of your new Pixel phone:
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Go to the Google Store and select the Pixel phone you want. Check our Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro reviews if you need help deciding!
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After choosing a color, storage size, and carrier, select Get estimate under the section labeled Trade in your phone.
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Enter the make, model, and storage size of your old device, and confirm whether it's in good condition.
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Select Add trade-in, then walk through the rest of the steps like deciding on Pixel Care+ and other offers. Choose Add to cart when done.
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Go to your cart and check out as usual.
From there, Google will send you directions on how to prepare and ship your phone for trade-in. This entails moving over everything from your old device to your new one, factory resetting the old phone, and removing any locks or passwords. Then you'll ship it back with a prepaid kit — you don't have to pay the shipping costs.
There are a few other important points to keep in mind when trading in for a new Pixel. Check the Accept the new value if it changes after inspection box if you want the trade-in value even if what you send doesn't match what you specified online. Uncheck this and Google will return the device (with no trade-in credit) if it doesn't match what you indicated.
The way the discount works will also vary. Some customers — based on criteria Google does not specify — will be eligible for instant trade-in, which means the discount is applied upfront to your order. For those not eligible, the value of the trade-in will instead be applied as a refund to your payment method once your old device has been received and accepted.