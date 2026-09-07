Your old phones may be worth more than you think through Google Store trade-in

Google's Pixel 11 devices have officially arrived, and the entire lineup comes at quite the cost. The base Pixel 11 begins at $899, going all the way up to a starting cost of $1,900 for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. If you're looking to upgrade, you might be able to save more money than you'd think by trading in your current phone — or even an older model that's collecting dust — with Google.

The rates at many retailers (like those featured in Best Buy or Apple's trade-in programs) can be a bit disappointing, particularly if you're looking to unload an older model. For example, consider a 128GB Pixel 9 Pro XL, which retailed for $1,099 when it launched in 2024. Currently, it will only net you up to $255 with Apple, $310 with Amazon or $300 at Best Buy. If you trade it in with Google's program, though, you could get several hundred more for the same phone, and this trend applies to many other models.