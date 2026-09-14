Is AppleCare really worth the extra cost?
Paying for repairs on Apple devices can get quite expensive without AppleCare, but do you need it?
Buying a new iPhone comes with a familiar ritual before you even open the box: pick out a case and screen protector to keep it safe. And it's not just a matter of aesthetics. These phones cost a lot of money, and repairs aren't cheap either. But there's another way to avoid having to shell out a lot of cash to fix damage: AppleCare.
Every Apple device comes with a one-year warranty at no extra cost, but that only covers issues like factory defects and hardware failures. It won't cover accidental damage, like if you drop your iPhone and damage the display. If you crack the screen of your iPhone 17, brace yourself to spend $329 on a repair. But AppleCare changes this equation. Think of it as an insurance plan for your phone (or other Apple devices).
Understanding AppleCare coverage
In its early days, AppleCare was simple. You paid a flat fee, usually around $199, and got all its benefits for a set period. That included not only coverage for accidental damage, but also a two-year warranty. But AppleCare has changed a lot over the years. Now, it features monthly plans, theft protection and even a bundle for multiple devices at once. And pretty much every Apple product is available for coverage: iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Vision Pro, Apple TV and HomePod. Even accessories like AirPods and Beats are eligible.
The cost depends on what you're protecting. For example, AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for an iPhone 17 Pro costs $13.99 a month or $139.99 per year. For an iPhone 17e, that drops to $9.99 monthly or $99.99 yearly. Plans for other devices, including accessories, are much cheaper. AirPods Pro coverage is $1.99 a month or $19.99 a year, which is a small price for what you get. Be aware that Apple's theft and loss protection only applies to iPhone, iPad and Watch — Macs and accessories aren't covered.
Sign up, and you get unlimited repairs for pretty much any form of accidental damage. Whether you've dropped your iPhone or spilled water on your Mac, the company will fix it; you can even get a same-day repair if available. Depending on the situation, Apple might just hand you a new device instead of fixing the old one.
You'll still pay a service fee for some types of damage. For example, damaged iPhone screens incur a $29 fee, with other phone damage costing $99 and a theft or loss replacement coming in at $149. See Apple's service fees page for a complete list. While they sting a bit, these deductibles are still nowhere near what a repair costs without coverage.
More recently, AppleCare expanded to offer another option: AppleCare One. The subscription covers three devices for $19.99 per month, which is perfect for anyone fully immersed in the Apple ecosystem. If you want to add more devices, you'll pay an extra $5.99 for each one. AppleCare One is available outside the US, too — you can subscribe in the UK, France, Germany and Australia.
Is AppleCare really worth it?
Whether AppleCare is worth it comes down to how often you damage your tech. Even a full year of AppleCare for an iPhone 17 ($199.99) plus the screen repair service fee costs less than a single out-of-warranty screen fix. That's still the case even with the recent price increase on some AppleCare plans. Another potential benefit is no longer having to hide your iPhone or Mac under a bulky case to protect it.
It's worth weighing other insurance options against AppleCare, too. AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon all sell their own smartphone coverage, as do MVNOs like Mint Mobile. AT&T's plans start at $16 a month — pricier than AppleCare, but there's no deductible on certain repairs. SquareTrade is another option, with accidental-damage-only plans starting at $8.99 a month. When comparing Apple to a third party, Apple usually wins on customer service, plus there's something to be said for getting repairs from the company that created the device. But a third-party repair shop might get your device back in your hands faster, or offer a more suitable family plan (SquareTrade's four-phone plan is $19.99/month).
Alternatively, if you're really careful with your gadgets, maybe it's worth saving the money instead. Then you have the cash in case you need repairs, but can also put it toward a new device if nothing happens.