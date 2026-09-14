Is AppleCare really worth the extra cost?

In its early days, AppleCare was simple. You paid a flat fee, usually around $199, and got all its benefits for a set period. That included not only coverage for accidental damage, but also a two-year warranty. But AppleCare has changed a lot over the years. Now, it features monthly plans, theft protection and even a bundle for multiple devices at once. And pretty much every Apple product is available for coverage: iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Vision Pro, Apple TV and HomePod. Even accessories like AirPods and Beats are eligible.

The cost depends on what you're protecting. For example, AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss for an iPhone 17 Pro costs $13.99 a month or $139.99 per year. For an iPhone 17e, that drops to $9.99 monthly or $99.99 yearly. Plans for other devices, including accessories, are much cheaper. AirPods Pro coverage is $1.99 a month or $19.99 a year, which is a small price for what you get. Be aware that Apple's theft and loss protection only applies to iPhone, iPad and Watch — Macs and accessories aren't covered.

Sign up, and you get unlimited repairs for pretty much any form of accidental damage. Whether you've dropped your iPhone or spilled water on your Mac, the company will fix it; you can even get a same-day repair if available. Depending on the situation, Apple might just hand you a new device instead of fixing the old one.

You'll still pay a service fee for some types of damage. For example, damaged iPhone screens incur a $29 fee, with other phone damage costing $99 and a theft or loss replacement coming in at $149. See Apple's service fees page for a complete list. While they sting a bit, these deductibles are still nowhere near what a repair costs without coverage.

More recently, AppleCare expanded to offer another option: AppleCare One. The subscription covers three devices for $19.99 per month, which is perfect for anyone fully immersed in the Apple ecosystem. If you want to add more devices, you'll pay an extra $5.99 for each one. AppleCare One is available outside the US, too — you can subscribe in the UK, France, Germany and Australia.