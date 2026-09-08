The Switch 2 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time arrives November 5

Rockstar's GTA 6 might be most highly anticipated game of 2026, but a remake of arguably the greatest video game of all time is a pretty big deal too. We now know that the Switch 2 glow-up of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will arrive on November 5. The release date was revealed at the end of a lengthy segment in today's Zelda-focused Nintendo Direct.

We've known a new version of Ocarina of Time was coming since June, but we didn't see any gameplay in the initial reveal. Nintendo also chose to announce it without telling us about the scope of the remake or whether it would tweak or add to the beloved N64 original (already remade once for the Nintendo 3DS) in any meaningful way, giving fans the whole summer to speculate and daydream.

The end result? It looks like a faithful remake that doesn't mess with the formula of the 1998 game. It's Ocarina as you know it, complete with a stunning visual overhaul, much more environmental detail and modern additions like proper camera controls and a jump button. Voice acting has also been added. But this isn't a Breath of the Wild-style freeform reimagining. You'll be tackling Ocarina of Time's iconic dungeons just as you did in the '90s, collecting important quest items along the way.

In Nintendo's gameplay reveal, we got a good look at the remake's take on Kokiri Forest, where Link's adventure begins, as well as Hyrule Field and Hyrule Castle Town. Nintendo also teased Epona, Link's faithful horse, who he eventually gets to ride in the adult timeline of the game.

Like many games of its era, Ocarina of Time isn't always clear about exactly where you should be going, something Nintendo is clearly conscious of, as it's introducing a new quest log feature in the menu that reminds you of your progress and next objective. Those who know the game like the back of their hand may never use it, but anyone whose Zelda journeys only started with the modern Switch entries might appreciate the help. Combat itself appears identical to the original game, with the Z-targeting system Nintendo introduced in 1998 present and correct. That said, it does look like it'll be easier to swap quickly between items in your stash using a similar shortcut to what's found in modern Zelda games.

Nintendo also showed off the titular magical ocarina that Link plays throughout the game, and if you already know the various songs off by heart, you can hum them into your Switch 2 rather than using button prompts. Nintendo has clearly put a lot of thought into welcoming in new players, while giving a nod to the many people who have been playing Ocarina of Time for nearly three decades at this point.

As rumored, Nintendo also showed off a new Legend of Zelda-themed Switch 2 console, complete with custom graphics on the Joy-Con controllers, dock and the console itself.

Today's The Legend of Zelda 40th anniversary Nintendo Direct was one of two first-party presentations scheduled for this week. A general Nintendo Direct will arrive tomorrow at the same time of 10am ET, so be sure to come back then for any major announcements or news.