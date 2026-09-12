Is there any benefit to restarting your gaming handheld regularly?

If there's one piece of advice that's been echoed all over tech forums and support pages the moment someone brings up an issue, it's probably, "Restart your device." Even though gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally don't look like laptops, under that portable hood they're running full PC operating systems, regardless of whether that's Valve's SteamOS or Windows. So, at their core, they still run on the same principles as your regular PC. That means the age-old advice of "turn it off and on again" still holds true here and with an impressive success rate.

On the surface, restarting your gaming handheld seems like basic advice, but there's more to it than meets the eye. That simple restart can fix a surprising number of issues, from a game that keeps crashing to sudden frame drops and lag. It can even clear up lingering audio issues. So there are a lot of benefits to restarting your gaming handheld regularly; it's even one of the first troubleshooting steps on Valve's Steam Deck support page. It won't solve everything, but it'll at least clear out whatever's built up in your background and give the system a clean slate to work with.