How to set up HDMI-CEC on your Samsung TV

Usually, yes. HDMI-CEC makes a collection of devices act more like a single entertainment system, reducing the number of remotes and manual input switching you need. A console can turn on the TV, a compatible soundbar can power on or off with it, and your Samsung remote can control supported playback or volume functions.

That convenience can sometimes be the issue, though. Samsung says by default, its TVs switch to an HDMI source when the connected device reports that it has turned on. Because of this, a faulty or unexpected CEC command can cause unwanted input changes. HDMI-CEC is worth checking if your TV turns on by itself, keeps switching to another HDMI device or suddenly stops controlling another unit. First, ensure CEC is enabled on both devices. Then reseat or replace the HDMI cable, restart the hardware and install available firmware updates.

You might also want to disable the feature for any devices where unwanted shutdowns pose a problem, like accidentally putting your game console to sleep while in a ranked match. Compatibility isn't 100 percent consistent between manufacturers, so two products that support HDMI-CEC may not support every command in the same way. There are also device limitations, though you'll likely need an HDMI switch before you hit these. Anynet+ can control up to 12 compatible devices, including up to three of the same type, but only one home theater system.

There's one important caveat if you're using a soundbar or receiver. HDMI eARC can only work if Anynet+ is enabled, so disabling CEC to fix an annoying input-switching issue may leave you soon troubleshooting a completely different audio problem.