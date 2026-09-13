Here's what you can use instead of a docking station
You might not need one at all.
If you're looking to get the most out of your laptop, chances are good that the baseline number of included ports isn't enough to get the job done. One of the easiest ways to remedy this is to get a docking station. However, many of the best docking stations can be prohibitively expensive, and they might not suit your specific setup needs.
Thankfully, docking stations aren't the only port solutions on the market anymore. There's now a new contender: USB-C hubs, which cover many of the same bases as a docking station. Either can be a good way to organize your desk setup, but docking stations and USB-C hubs do have some fundamental differences. Which piece of tech is right for you will depend on a variety of factors, particularly what you're plugging in and where.
What is a USB-C hub, and what makes it different from a docking station?
As colloquial terms, the definitions of "hub" and "dock" have become fairly blurred over the years, but when talking about USB-C hubs vs. docking stations, there remain a few key differences. One differentiator is size: Docking stations are generally bigger, often coming with a large number of ports, whereas a USB-C hub is smaller and lighter with fewer ports. The former is more centered around permanently transforming a desk setup, while the latter is designed for more on-the-go usage.
Power supply is the other big differentiation. Docking stations can plug directly into the wall, allowing the dock to provide power to external devices, while hubs tend to draw their power from the device they're plugged into. While externally powered hubs aren't unheard of, they aren't the norm either. Some USB-C hubs support power delivery passthrough, allowing them to charge accessories, but this can be quite slow unless you have a specialized hub.
What are common problems with a USB-C hub?
One of the most commonly encountered problems with USB-C hubs stems from the fact that many of them use power from your computer instead of utilizing a direct line to an outlet. Similarly, a USB-C hub is splitting its bandwidth from the laptop port it's plugged into, while a dock has its own dedicated bandwidth. These two limitations combined mean that not every piece of tech will run well on a USB-C hub. External hard drives, particularly SSDs, can struggle to get enough power and bandwidth to function properly, and the high-speed data needed for devices like HD webcams and external GPUs to function properly makes them a nonstarter with a hub. This is also why most USB-C hubs can only support one external monitor — there's simply not enough bandwidth for more.
Because they're designed to be more portable, USB-C hubs are also subject to the pitfalls of typical wear and tear. Compared to a stationary docking station, a hub is much more susceptible to things like debris buildup and internal damage from drops. Depending on how much you're traveling with it and how roughly it's treated, it might have a shorter lifespan than a dock. Despite their limitations, USB-C hubs can be a great option for users looking for more ports at their disposal, and their portability gives them a distinct edge over docking stations if you're not looking to plug in a huge amount of taxing peripherals.