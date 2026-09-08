How to use the AI Clean Up tool in iOS 27 to remove unwanted objects in iPhone Photos

If you've used Clean Up before, you'll know where to find it in iOS 27. The difference is that it now has some extra controls. To start, choose a photo you want to adjust in the Photos app and tap the Edit button at the bottom. Select Tools and choose Clean Up. You'll see an Auto button at the top, which lets you change the processing type. Leave this set to Auto to have your phone choose between the other two modes depending on how complex the image is.

Fast retouches your photos with a smaller AI model. It gets the job done much faster, but it's not ideal for more complex retouching. Say you have a photo of a landscape and you want to remove a trash can in the background. Or maybe you need to hide the wiring on the street lights. These are the kinds of edits that the Quick model is most likely to handle well.

But where Apple's Clean Up feature has always struggled is with more complex edits. When there are a bunch of people behind you ruining your selfie, that's where the High Quality option comes in. More advanced AI models can better understand the context of an image. But this improved processing comes at the cost of taking longer and using more battery.

Filipe Espósito for Engadget

Clean Up often tries to recognize unknown objects that you'll want to remove from your photo. This doesn't always work as it should, so it's more accurate to circle what you want to remove.