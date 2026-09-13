What was the PSX? The souped-up PS2 rarely sold outside of Japan
The PSX was one of Sony's flops that tried to do too much.
When looking back at the history of video games, the odd console curio is always fun to examine. Long before the Meta Quest cracked the VR market, Nintendo dipped its toes into virtual reality waters with the Virtual Boy. Then there was Sega, who tried to cash in on the success of the Genesis with its bizarre 32X add-on. And who could forget the Nintendo 64DD? Oh, that's right: everyone.
Speaking of weird machines that were never released outside of Japan, enter Sony's PSX: a hybrid PS2 that was also a DVR, among other functionality. Not to be confused with the internal codename for the original PlayStation, there are several reasons the PSX never got a worldwide release (which we'll get to).
If you've never heard of Sony's niche machine, we don't blame you. Released at the height of the PS2's era but a couple of years before the PS3, the PSX was a confusing offering. It was a clumsy beast that failed to capture the imagination of either gamers or DVD enthusiasts. Let's get into exactly what the PSX was and why it failed so badly.
What is the PSX console?
The Sony PSX was an all-in-one entertainment system that launched in Japan in December 2003 and never came to other regions. Not only was it a fully functional PlayStation 2, it was also a DVR (remember those?) and a DVD burner. On top of that impressive job roster, the PSX could play PS1 games, sported a built-in TV tuner and eventually boasted broadband compatibility following a post-launch patch.
Unlike the PS2, which didn't natively support a hard drive — though you could optionally install one via the PS2's expansion bay — the PSX shipped with either a 160GB or 250GB HDD. With the company apparently seeing it more as a digital video recorder/entertainment player than an actual console, the PSX was promoted under the Sony brand, not PlayStation.
The doomed machine's greatest legacy was it being the first Sony system to showcase the XrossMediaBar (XMB) home menu that the PS3 would later make famous... or should that be infamous?
Why was the PSX never released outside Japan?
"It was a big sales dud" is the short answer. Despite initially selling 100,000 units during its launch week back in late 2003, sales quickly tapered off — even after an updated model released in 2004 (which Engadget covered at the time). Though Japanese reports from back then suggest Sony shipped several hundred thousand units by March 2004, the company was reluctant to publish concrete sales data. Over 20 years later, there still aren't reliable lifetime sales figures for the PSX.
Why did the PSX bomb as hard as it did? The somewhat niche selling point of the system didn't help: a hybrid video recorder/DVD player that's also a PS2 is hard to market succinctly. In the spring of 2004, GameSpot reported internal conflicts at Sony might have hindered any potential success the PSX would've had. An unnamed source "close to Sony" told the site, "A lot of things have been said about the failure of the PSX inside the company, but it was probably due to the unrealistic way that its development was conducted." Said source would then claim that Sony's games division and its Blu-ray disc department (who were both handling production of the PSX) "couldn't work too well together," ending up with "a machine that's neither a game console nor a DVD recorder." Cue the machine being phased out in early 2005.
A couple of additional factors sealed the early demise of the PSX. In particular, it cost a heck of a lot more than a PS2. The 160GB model cost ¥79,800, while the 250GB PSX was priced at ¥99,800 (roughly $730 and $910 respectively, circa 2003). By contrast, the PS2 had dropped to around ¥19,800 in Japan the month before the PSX launched, with the colossally successful console costing around $179 in the US by that time.
There were also broadcasting rights issues that made a full-scale international release tricky to pull off. Because the PSX was a DVR designed around Japanese TV, an overseas version of the machine would have required the additional overheard of Sony coordinating with US and European broadcasting regulators.
Is PSX the same as PS1?
This is a pretty easy mistake to make, but no, these consoles are distinct. "PSX" was a codename Sony used internally during the original PlayStation's development, which video game journalists and eventually gamers adapted as a short way of referring to it. Back then, "PS1" wouldn't have been used since there was no second console yet, and "PS one" was eventually used as the official name for the system's slim redesign. Sony never actually marketed the first PlayStation as the PSX.
There's understandably a big difference between one of the most successful consoles of all time and a super-niche hybrid system that was never sold outside of Japan. For context, the PS1 sold an eye-watering 102m units over its lifespan, whereas the PSX was discontinued not even two years after it launched. So don't mistake Sony's iconic 32-bit system for weird digital recorder-meets-console.
But hey, at least the corporation learned its lesson and never made another such misstep again, like when PlayStation struck a hammer blow to game preservation. Wait a minute...