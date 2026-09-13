What's the difference between AppleCare+ and AppleCare One?

If you only have one Apple device, AppleCare+ is the more cost-effective option despite its recent price hike. Different models have different pricing, with the top of the line devices being the most expensive. AppleCare+ for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, for instance, costs $14 or $140 a year, while it's only $10 a month or $100 a year for the iPhone 17e.

A subscription gets you unlimited repairs for accidents like drops and spills, 24/7 priority support and the ability to get your device serviced at any Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Providers in the world. However, its other benefits depend on what kind of device you own. You can get the batteries of devices like iPhones, iPads and MacBooks replaced for free once their battery health, or their current maximum energy capacity, hits 80 percent. iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches — the devices you're most likely to take with you when you go out — come with theft and loss coverage for up to two claims in one year. Some models also come with an express replacement service that will lend you a device to use before you even send in your broken one.

Since AppleCare is a form of insurance, though, you can expect to pay service fees and deductibles for different types of repair and replacement. Repairing screen or back glass damage of an iPhone will cost you $29, while getting a replacement for theft or loss will set you back $149. You can see the full list of deductibles on Apple's website.

To get an AppleCare+ subscription, open Settings on your device and then go to General > AppleCare & Warranty. You can also go to the AppleCare & Warranty page, choose your device and then scan the QR code that shows up.