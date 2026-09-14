MagSafe vs. USB-C: Which is better for charging your MacBook?

There are pros and cons to using either MagSafe or USB-C to charge your MacBook. For MagSafe, the biggest pro is obvious: your laptop is kept safe if the cable becomes an obstacle. If someone trips over the cable or you accidentally pull on it too hard, chances are that it will simply come unplugged. It won't pull your MacBook down with it.

USB-C, on the other hand, is a standard connector. You have to insert it into the right port on your laptop. And if an accident happens, there's a good chance your Mac will be pulled along with the cable and hit the floor.

But there are also important differences in charging power. The MagSafe cable is designed for faster charging. If you have a 2021 MacBook Pro, a 2022 MacBook Air or later, MagSafe can charge your Mac at up to 140W. That is, of course, if you have the right power adapter. Apple sells a $99 adapter that pairs with the MagSafe cable to enable fast charging. We're talking about a 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes, which is quite fast.

USB-C is a different story. While there are cables that can deliver even higher wattages in theory, that's not the case for most of them. The standard for USB-C is 60W of power, which is half of what MagSafe can deliver. There are special cables that deliver up to 100W or 240W of power — Apple even sells a 240W USB-C cable. This is something you need to keep in mind before buying a new cable if you're looking for fast charging.