The upside of a laptop having two charging ports (and why some don't)

My main gripe with the fact that my laptop only comes with one USB-C port is that I have to take the hard route to connect my portable monitor. First-world problems, right?

I frequently work out of coffee shops and fast food joints, so I tend to carry a portable monitor with me to make it easier to actually get work done while still tending to my family's needs. There are two ways to connect this monitor to my laptop — via USB-C and via HDMI. The easiest, obviously, is via USB-C, but the problem is that my laptop is a few years old at this point, and battery life is a nightmare, so it needs to stay plugged in quite a bit. Therefore, I have to carry two extra cables with me. The HDMI to mini-HDMI handles the video bit, while the USB-A to USB-C handles the monitor's need for power. It's either this or remembering to pack the hub in my backpack.

Is it the end of the world? Absolutely not. Is it an inconvenience that has made me mumble about the laptop's lacking collection of ports? Absolutely yes.