Don't panic, but there's a Playdate Update Showcase tomorrow

Of all the hours in all the days of the year, Panic has decided that the morning of Wednesday, September 9, 2026 is the perfect time to host its showcase for Playdate Season 3.

No matter that one of the largest technology companies in existence, Apple, will be soaking up attention with its annual iPhone event that same day, scheduled to begin just one hour after the Playdate show. No mind that Apple revealed the date and time of its event weeks ago, while Panic dropped the announcement for its Season 3 showcase just 23 hours before its event. Maybe this is only an issue for tech and gaming journalists who will be forced to dedicate brainpower to Apple news when they'd rather be daydreaming about all the exciting new Playdate games they'll soon be enjoying, but either way, Panic's timing is A Choice.

Rant aside, here are the actual details of Panic's Season 3 event: The Playdate Update Showcase will air on Wednesday, September 9, at 12PM ET on the Panic YouTube channel and its useful little livestreaming site. The showcase will include details on the games included in Playdate Season 3, and also its release date. As with past seasons, Panic's latest collection will included a curated selection of games that roll out weekly after launch day, passively dropping innovative, crankable experiences into purchasers' pockets for more than a month straight.

Season 2 landed in May 2025 and it cost $39 for six weeks of drops, two games per week. Notable Season 2 titles include Fulcrum Defender by Subset Games, Dig! Dig! Dino! by Dom2D and Fáyer, CatchaDiablos by Amano and Shadowgate PD by Pixel Ghost. As a special surprise, Playdate Season 2 also saw the debut of Blippo+, a zany cable-TV simulator by YACHT, Telefantasy Studios and Dustin Mierau. Blippo+ is now available on Steam, but its true home is Playdate. More than 15,000 people have purchased Playdate Season 2, according to Panic.

Panic recently made the very rad decision to refund customers who were forced to pay United States tariff fees under President Donald Trump's illegal import-tax scheme. While plenty of similarly positioned companies have applied to receive refunds from the US government, almost none have presented plans to pass this money back to consumers — the people who actually paid the unlawful fees in the first place. Amazon, Sony and Nintendo are facing class action lawsuits over the issue, in fact.

In a statement to GameDeveloper, Panic co-founder Cabel Sasser said, "It's just not our money to keep and it felt really good to give it back. That's an easy way to know you made the right decision."

Playdate remains in high demand and it's currently out of stock on the Panic website, but it will be available to purchase in-person at the Portland Retro Gaming Expo on October 9-11. Panic says it's sold more than 80,000 Playdates since the magical yellow gaming machine landed in 2022.