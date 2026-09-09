iOS 27 with Siri AI will be available on September 14

The next version of iOS will arrive on Monday, September 14, Apple announced today at its fall iPhone event. That same day, the company will also release iPadOS 27 and watchOS 27 to the public. Apple first previewed iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 at WWDC 2026 earlier this year. The operating systems mark the public debut of Siri AI, the company's long-awaited (and oft delayed) overhaul of its digital assistant. Apple partnered with Google to use the company's Gemini models in the training of the algorithms that power Siri AI. In Engadget's early testing of Siri AI, we found the assistant was actually capable of answering complex questions and carrying out multi-step prompts.

However, if you're running on an older iPhone, you may not get Siri AI. Support for the new digital assistant only goes as far back as 2023's iPhone 15 Pro, meaning just three-and-a-half generations of iPhones (inclusive of the new models Apple announced today), can run Siri AI. Additionally, more recent models, starting with last year's iPhone 17, 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air, will offer a better experience. They take advantage of a more powerful on-device model that enables more accurate speech recognition and dictation. As for iPads, support there is limited to the latest iPad mini, and iPad Air and Pro models running an M1 chip or newer. Outside of Siri AI, iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 include tweaks to Apple's Liquid Glass design language and a new set of child safety features. Apple is also promising performance improvements across the board.

macOS 27 Golden Gate will also arrive on September 14. Like with iOS 27, Siri AI is the headline feature. Apple has integrated the assistant directly into the software Spotlight utility. The update also brings with it a handful of Mac-specific Liquid Glass tweak, including uniform toolbars, edge-to-edge sidebars, and more refined window shapes and menu bar icons.