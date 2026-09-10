AppleCare One now has a $50 tier per month for families

Apple has introduced a new tier for its insurance in the US, which will cover multiple devices for several users, at its launch event for the iPhone Duo and the iPhone 18. The new AppleCare One Family plan will cost you $50 per month, but it will cover all eligible devices for up to six people. In Apple's official page for the insurance, it says the tier will cover all plan members' eligible devices, which are typically most Apple products less than four years old.

Members can add their old devices under the plan, and any newly purchased product that uses their Apple ID will automatically be included. The basic AppleCare+ plan only covers one device, while AppleCare One for individuals only covers three, which should all be registered under the subscriber's Apple ID. That said, the whole Family plan is limited to six theft and loss claims per year. That's one for each each person if there are six members, whereas AppleCare+ gives subscribers access to two claims and those paying for AppleCare One for individuals can submit up to three claims.

In addition to theft and loss coverage, the family plan also comes with other AppleCare+ benefits, including battery replacement at no cost, as well as repairs for accidental damage and damaged screens and back glass. To be able to sign up for AppleCare One Family, you have to set up Family Sharing first. Go to Settings on your Apple device > your Apple ID > Family. Tap the icon on the top right corner of your screen and invite up to five members. Once you're set up, go to AppleCare & Warranty in General under Settings to start a subscription.