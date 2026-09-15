The easiest way to find and remove spyware on your Android phone

Spyware often works quietly in the background, digging around for your information, waiting for you to type in a password or use an app. Rarely, however, does it operate without a trace. One of the things you have to watch out for is a sudden change in performance. If you notice unexplained slowdowns, overheating or a battery that's draining way faster than usual, it could be a sign of spyware.

You could also notice a spike in mobile data usage or storage space vanishing without you installing anything new or taking a billion videos. Persistent ads, random browser redirects or suspicious text messages can also be a sign of spyware. If you notice unfamiliar apps or you get apps suddenly requesting or gaining access to your camera, mic or location, spyware could also be to blame.

None of these signs are proof on their own, because an aging battery can drain quickly for a plethora of reasons that have nothing to do with malware, and an aging phone can sometimes glitch here and there. But if you notice several of these issues appearing together or sudden changes to your device's regular behavior, it's worth looking into.

While it's true that spyware can get on your phone through someone having access to your device and installing monitoring software without your knowledge, the most common infections happen remotely. Phishing scams trick people into clicking malicious links or downloading fake attachments; sideloading apps from outside the Google Play Store is also risky because they skip Google's vetting process. The truth is that not even the Play Store is completely immune to rogue apps, although Google Play Protect catches most of them before they cause damage.