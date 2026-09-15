The easiest way to find and remove spyware on your Android phone
Read this if your phone has slowed down or you've been getting weird texts.
If you keep up with cybersecurity news, it's impossible not to stumble across a headline about some newly discovered Android malware that lets criminals steal your banking info or passwords. Usually, however, these reports are directly tied to rogue apps that you hopefully avoided thus far.
Android is more open than iOS, allowing alternative app stores and app sideloading; it naturally attracts bad actors who use disguised utility apps, fake updates or phishing texts to deliver spyware. However, Android's open ecosystem doesn't mean your phone is a sitting duck. Spyware relies on stealth, but it rarely operates without leaving clues. Thankfully, removing spyware does not require a computer science degree, and most infections are super easy to remove in a few easy steps. We're going to go over how exactly to spot spyware infections, how to safely remove malicious software and the simple habits that will help keep your device secure moving forward.
How can you tell if your Android has spyware?
Spyware often works quietly in the background, digging around for your information, waiting for you to type in a password or use an app. Rarely, however, does it operate without a trace. One of the things you have to watch out for is a sudden change in performance. If you notice unexplained slowdowns, overheating or a battery that's draining way faster than usual, it could be a sign of spyware.
You could also notice a spike in mobile data usage or storage space vanishing without you installing anything new or taking a billion videos. Persistent ads, random browser redirects or suspicious text messages can also be a sign of spyware. If you notice unfamiliar apps or you get apps suddenly requesting or gaining access to your camera, mic or location, spyware could also be to blame.
None of these signs are proof on their own, because an aging battery can drain quickly for a plethora of reasons that have nothing to do with malware, and an aging phone can sometimes glitch here and there. But if you notice several of these issues appearing together or sudden changes to your device's regular behavior, it's worth looking into.
While it's true that spyware can get on your phone through someone having access to your device and installing monitoring software without your knowledge, the most common infections happen remotely. Phishing scams trick people into clicking malicious links or downloading fake attachments; sideloading apps from outside the Google Play Store is also risky because they skip Google's vetting process. The truth is that not even the Play Store is completely immune to rogue apps, although Google Play Protect catches most of them before they cause damage.
How to remove spyware from your Android phone
Despite the scary name, spyware isn't impossible to remove from your device, and it's not that difficult to do either.
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Run a Google Play Protect Scan by launching the Google Play Store app, tapping the profile icon, selecting Play Protect and tapping Scan. Play Protect regularly scans your apps already, but you can always run your own check.
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Install a trusted antivirus app. There are so many antivirus apps available, but Bitdefender Mobile Security and Malwarebytes are commonly recommended options that can detect threats a manual check on your device might miss.
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Check device administrator permissions on your phone by going to Settings > Security & Privacy > Device Administrators, and revoke access for any app that looks suspicious.
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Boot the phone into Safe Mode if you can't seem to remove suspicious apps. Hold the power button, press and hold Power Off until the Safe Mode option appears. This will disable third-party apps temporarily, making it easier to delete any malicious apps.
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Perform a factory reset if the spyware persists.
How to prevent spyware on your Android phone
Android is a genuinely secure operating system by default... as long as you stick to installing apps from Google Play and respect some basic online safety rules. Here are a few steps to keep your phone clean:
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Stick to the Google Play Store for app downloads.
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Even from the Play Store, don't install just any app; look beyond star ratings. Check out the developer profile to be sure it comes from an established company, review the Data safety section to know what info it collects and whether data is encrypted, and analyze permissions requests — a PDF reader, for instance, shouldn't ask for location data or SMS access.
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Make sure you don't allow installation from unknown sources in your Security settings.
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Regularly check the list of installed apps and delete anything unfamiliar or unused.
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Install system updates as soon as possible to patch known vulnerabilities.
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Use strong passwords and enable two-factor authentication.
Android's openness is part of what makes it flexible, but it also means the user has a lot of responsibility to keep their device safe. A quick Play Protect scan, an antivirus app and a habit of clearing out unfamiliar apps will handle the vast majority of threats.