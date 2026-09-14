Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 still worth buying?
The Galaxy S24 isn't outdated, but buying one today doesn't necessarily make sense thanks to alternatives.
Samsung's Galaxy S24 arrived in January 2024 as an $800 flagship. More than two and a half years later, it's still a capable phone, but the price of a refurbished model can make it difficult to recommend. Renewed, unlocked units are available for around $350, while better-condition or higher storage listings can exceed $400. Samsung's Certified "Re-Newed" S24 starts at $519.
That puts the S24 in competition with brand-new mid-range phones, some of which offer better battery life, newer camera hardware and longer remaining software support. For most people spending $400 to $500, a newer phone is the better value. The S24 is still worth considering if you find it for a considerably lower price, particularly if you want a smaller phone with flagship-level performance.
What the Galaxy S24 still does well
The S24 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it more compact than many newer phones without sacrificing a smooth screen. The US model uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which still has plenty of power for everyday apps and demanding games. It also supports wireless charging and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. International versions may use the Exynos 2400 CPU, so check the model carefully before buying.
Its cameras remain capable, too. The 50-megapixel main camera is joined by a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a dedicated 3x telephoto lens. That setup gives the S24 an advantage over mid-range phones that rely on cropping the main image when zooming. The cameras aren't flawless, though. Our Galaxy S24 review found that low-light photos could look dark and noisy compared with those from competing flagships.
The phone also has a substantial amount of software support left. Samsung promised seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, extending into 2031. That gives the S24 several more years of support, although a phone released in 2026 will have even more of its update period ahead of it.
Why a refurbished Galaxy S24 is harder to recommend
Battery condition is the biggest unknown when buying a used or refurbished S24. Its 4,000mAh battery performed well when new, lasting about 24.5 hours in our video rundown test. But lithium-ion batteries wear with use, so our results can't tell you how much capacity remains in a particular second-hand phone. If you're able to handle a phone before buying it, visit Settings > Battery > Battery information to check its health.
A cosmetic grade such as "excellent" doesn't necessarily mean the battery has been replaced. Ask the seller whether the phone has a new battery, what minimum battery health is guaranteed and what the warranty covers. A lower purchase price becomes less attractive if the phone will soon need a battery replacement.
Samsung's Certified Re-Newed program removes much of that uncertainty by including a new battery, genuine parts and a one-year manufacturer warranty. However, the certified S24's $519 price is only $80 below the certified refurbished S25's $599 starting price. Those considering Samsung's official program should compare the two, rather than assume the older model is automatically the better deal.
What to consider instead of the Galaxy S24
Several alternatives offer different advantages at a similar price point. Our recommendations are based on current US pricing, manufacturer specifications and our hands-on reviews. None is better than the S24 in every respect, but each gives you a reason to consider a newer device. All these models came out in early 2026.
Google Pixel 10a: Starting at $499, the Pixel 10a is a strong all-round choice for anyone who wants a new Android phone. It has a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display, a 5,100mAh battery and seven years of OS and security updates. Our review praised its camera software and bright display, although charging is relatively slow. Its Tensor G4 processor is less powerful than the S24's Snapdragon chip, and it lacks a dedicated telephoto lens. For everyday photography and long-term ownership, however, the Pixel is a sensible alternative.
Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Nothing's $499 mid-range phone has a larger 6.83-inch display, an aluminum unibody and a 3.5x periscope telephoto camera. We found its battery life and still photography impressive, but video recording was less convincing. It also lacks wireless charging and receives three years of Android updates and six years of security updates, a shorter commitment than Samsung or Google offers. It's worth considering if you want a larger screen, distinctive design and versatile cameras.
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: The A37 starts at $449.99 and is the most straightforward alternative for someone who wants to stay with Samsung. It has a 6.7-inch OLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging and six generations of OS upgrades. Our review praised its battery life and display, while noting that it's not the fastest phone in its class. The A37's middling processor, 6GB of RAM in the base model and lack of a telephoto lens mean the S24 still has advantages for gaming and photography. The newer model makes more sense if you want a larger Samsung phone with a fresh battery and a long support period.
iPhone 17e: If you're open to switching to iOS and can spend $599, the iPhone 17e is another option. It has an A19 processor, 256GB of base storage and MagSafe charging. Its single rear camera and 60Hz display are compromises compared with the S24, so it's not an upgrade in every respect. However, it offers newer hardware and more storage for those planning to keep their phone for several years. As our iPhone 15 value comparison explains, an older phone becomes harder to justify when its price approaches that of a newer entry-level model.
When the Galaxy S24 is still worth buying
Locating an unlocked S24 for around $300 to $350 can be an attractive purchase, especially if you prefer its compact size, flagship processor or telephoto camera. That's a price-based judgment rather than a guarantee that every listing is a good deal. The battery, storage capacity and warranty all affect what the phone is actually worth.
Before buying, ask for the battery's replacement history and check its condition through Samsung Members' battery diagnostics if you can inspect the device. Confirm that it's unlocked and test the screen, cameras, charging port and cellular connection while the return period is still open.
If the seller can't provide reliable battery information or a reasonable return policy, paying more for a properly refurbished unit or choosing a new phone is likely the safer purchase.