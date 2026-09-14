Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 still worth buying?

Several alternatives offer different advantages at a similar price point. Our recommendations are based on current US pricing, manufacturer specifications and our hands-on reviews. None is better than the S24 in every respect, but each gives you a reason to consider a newer device. All these models came out in early 2026.

Google Pixel 10a: Starting at $499, the Pixel 10a is a strong all-round choice for anyone who wants a new Android phone. It has a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display, a 5,100mAh battery and seven years of OS and security updates. Our review praised its camera software and bright display, although charging is relatively slow. Its Tensor G4 processor is less powerful than the S24's Snapdragon chip, and it lacks a dedicated telephoto lens. For everyday photography and long-term ownership, however, the Pixel is a sensible alternative.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Nothing's $499 mid-range phone has a larger 6.83-inch display, an aluminum unibody and a 3.5x periscope telephoto camera. We found its battery life and still photography impressive, but video recording was less convincing. It also lacks wireless charging and receives three years of Android updates and six years of security updates, a shorter commitment than Samsung or Google offers. It's worth considering if you want a larger screen, distinctive design and versatile cameras.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: The A37 starts at $449.99 and is the most straightforward alternative for someone who wants to stay with Samsung. It has a 6.7-inch OLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging and six generations of OS upgrades. Our review praised its battery life and display, while noting that it's not the fastest phone in its class. The A37's middling processor, 6GB of RAM in the base model and lack of a telephoto lens mean the S24 still has advantages for gaming and photography. The newer model makes more sense if you want a larger Samsung phone with a fresh battery and a long support period.

iPhone 17e: If you're open to switching to iOS and can spend $599, the iPhone 17e is another option. It has an A19 processor, 256GB of base storage and MagSafe charging. Its single rear camera and 60Hz display are compromises compared with the S24, so it's not an upgrade in every respect. However, it offers newer hardware and more storage for those planning to keep their phone for several years. As our iPhone 15 value comparison explains, an older phone becomes harder to justify when its price approaches that of a newer entry-level model.