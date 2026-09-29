QALO launches a smart band to wear alongside its smart ring

Silicone jewelry company QALO already makes its own smart ring, and now it's joining the screen-free tracker fray. Today, it's announcing the SL-1 Smart Band, a Whoop-esque wearable designed to monitor the usual cluster of vital statistics. It'll track your movement, sleep, blood oxygenation, heart rate, stress, heart rate variability and skin temperature. From there, it'll generate insights as to your health and fitness, as well as track the wearer's menstrual cycle. Like its competitors, the data will be crunched into a Q-Score, a 1-100 metric telling you how well you're doing on a daily basis.

QALO is hoping the lack of a monthly subscription will set it apart from the bigger brands it's aiming to rival. The other is that, because it's offering both a ring and a band, it's building an ecosystem of devices that users will look to combine. For instance, the company thinks it's likely users will own and wear both at various points in their day. So you'll wear your band at the gym or at work, and then switch to the ring when you're out and about. The fact both feed into the same app and profile will, at the very least, be something none of its competitors can boast.

The SL-1 Smart Band is available to buy from today, priced at $199.95, which will come with a spare strap if purchased through the company's website. If you'd rather wait for it to hit a retail location, you'll be able to pick one up from Walmart later in the fall.