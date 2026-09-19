This Game Boy inspired hi-res music player raised over $500,000 on Kickstarter

In recent years, the tech landscape has seen a rise in "dumb devices" that aim for minimalism and offline capability. From flip phones that reject social media to aesthetic-focused music players, simplified tech is making a comeback. This trend can clearly be seen in the popularity of the AP30 Music Boy's Kickstarter campaign, an audio player that draws heavy inspiration from the aesthetics of the Game Boy, but with hi-res specs.

Slated to start shipping this October, the device is the latest project from HIDIZS, a brand that's previously launched several other successful campaigns for various audio players and equipment. The Kickstarter campaign began with the modest goal of HK$40,000, which converts to about $5,100. At time of writing, the Kickstarter sits at HK$3,954,885, about $504,311 — over 98 times the original goal. The Kickstarter has now concluded, but late backers can still get in on the campaign.