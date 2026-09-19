This Game Boy inspired hi-res music player raised over $500,000 on Kickstarter
People are clamoring for dumber tech.
In recent years, the tech landscape has seen a rise in "dumb devices" that aim for minimalism and offline capability. From flip phones that reject social media to aesthetic-focused music players, simplified tech is making a comeback. This trend can clearly be seen in the popularity of the AP30 Music Boy's Kickstarter campaign, an audio player that draws heavy inspiration from the aesthetics of the Game Boy, but with hi-res specs.
Slated to start shipping this October, the device is the latest project from HIDIZS, a brand that's previously launched several other successful campaigns for various audio players and equipment. The Kickstarter campaign began with the modest goal of HK$40,000, which converts to about $5,100. At time of writing, the Kickstarter sits at HK$3,954,885, about $504,311 — over 98 times the original goal. The Kickstarter has now concluded, but late backers can still get in on the campaign.
What does the AP30 Music Boy do?
There are two different versions of the AP30 Music Boy available, an aluminum model that weighs in at 80g, and a lightweight plastic model that clocks in at just 56g. It's designed to be extremely portable, with three different carrying options: a magnetic case that attaches to your phone, a lanyard or a bag clip for attaching it to totes and backpacks. For such a small device, it boasts some pretty impressive specs that audiophiles will appreciate:
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Screen: 2.0-inch (296×240) HD IPS
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Master chip: RKNanoD
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DAC chip: CS43198
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AMP chip: RT6863
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Outputs: 3.5mm or 4.4mm ports, Bluetooth 5.3
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Storage: No built-in storage, expandable support for up to a 256GB microSD card
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Battery: 1200mAh, a lifespan of eight to 10 hours wired and six to eight hours wireless
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Playback support: MP3, WAV, APE, FLAC, ALAC, OGG, WMA, DSF and DFF formats, PCM playback up to 192kHz/24-bit and native DSD256
The device uses physical buttons on the front, as well as a scroll wheel on the side. Listeners can utilize 6 different EQ presets, or customize their own. It can be connected directly to your phone or computer via USB-C and function as a portable DAC (digital-to-analog converter), decoding the audio from your device and outputting it in higher quality. Aside from audio playback, the Music Boy can function as an e-book reader. It also contains 6 different retro-inspired games, like a Tetris-esque game and Snake.
Why 'dumb' devices are making a comeback
As technology has advanced over the years, it's also become increasingly intrusive in every aspect of our lives. There's a reason searches for vintage iPods have soared recently — when music is tied to our smartphones, it's hard for a listening session to feel like a singular experience. The Music Boy Kickstarter summarizes much of this phenomenon well: "Smartphones killed the dedicated music player — but they also killed the magic." For anyone looking to unplug from a constant stream of notifications and messages while still enjoying their tunes, devices like the Music Boy are an ideal solution.
It's also part of a broader trend, particularly with Gen-Z, whose love of Y2K fashion and retro aesthetics is well documented. It all harkens back to a simpler time when the internet was dominated by specialized forums and silly Flash animations rather than all-encompassing and invasive algorithms. Since Gen-Z were young children (or not even born) during that time, utilizing "dumb" tech is the closest they can get to capturing the experience. Considering the mental health toll that often goes hand-in-hand with being constantly online — particularly with increasing proliferation of AI — even if the Music Boy itself isn't your cup of tea, the allure of simpler tech is hard to deny.