Why is your iPad not charging (and how to fix it)

First, don't panic: an iPad not charging doesn't necessarily mean it's bricked. The main culprit behind charging woes could be as simple as a faulty charger or cable. When possible, it's best to use the official first-party charger that came with your iPad or one of the best fast chargers. That way, you know it's getting enough power.

It's not a great idea to use cheap third-party chargers, as they may be unreliable or unsafe due to poor quality control. Also, the iPad needs a heavier-duty charger than an iPhone, given its large battery. It's possible that a weak charger is connected properly, but doesn't send enough flow to get your tablet going. Ideally, you want a charger that provides at least 10W, not that old Kindle charging block that's been buried in a drawer for years. Using a high-quality cable that meets the fast charging standards of your charging block is important, too.

Thus, when you encounter iPad charging problems, switch between multiple cables and adapters to rule out peripheral faults. If certain cables and chargers work but others don't, that's a sign the charging accessory is bad, not your iPad. Try various wall outlets too, just to make sure you've ruled everything out.

In the unlikely instance that you've left your iPad to gather dust for weeks or even months, its battery is likely fully discharged. Most devices are prone to charging issues if they've been left completely drained for extended periods of time. So if you've neglected your iPad for months, let it sit on the charger for a good while, as it could take a while before it'll turn back on (even with an ultra-fast charger).

Extreme temperatures can also wreak havoc with your iPad's battery. Apple advises that you refrain from charging an iPad in direct sunlight, while overly cold conditions should also be avoided. The company states temperatures between 32°F to 95°F are optimal for safe charging conditions. Veer outside these temps, and iPadOS may start to slow or completely stop charging to protect your iPad's lithium-ion battery.