How long can you expect your old cassette tapes to last?
You might not want to keep your old tapes in the attic.
If you grew up in the 1980s, chances are you had a collection of cassette tapes. Remember those? The media format, about the size of a large stack of credit cards, was the primary way we listened to music in the '80s before being overtaken by CDs in the '90s and eventually streaming services like Spotify. If you're like me, you may still have many of them stored in a shoebox. But how long are these tiny tapes expected to last?
The general belief is about 30 years, but this is based on ideal storage conditions. Cassette tapes will deteriorate over time even under the best conditions since the coating that binds the tapes will eventually lose lubrication and detach. But the primary deciding factor for longevity is storage. I personally have cassette tapes that are more than 30 years old and still play just fine (thanks mom and dad for having a player around to try them!).
It's not a bad idea to digitize your cassettes using a digitization service or by connecting a player to your computer and recording to digital files using a service like Audacity. before they do deteriorate to preserve those custom playlists and memories. But for now, if you still have cassettes from the '70s and '80s, as long as they're stored well, they could play for decades to come.
Proper storage and care is important
Before looking at how to store them, it's important to understand how cassette tapes work. Inside are two reels, like mini movie reels, connected by a thin strip of magnetic tape and covered by a shell. When you press play, the tape slides on the magnetic head that reads magnetic patterns, which translates to audio. The electrical signals are sent through an amplifier to strengthen the sound, so you hear it more clearly through speaker or headphones.
As long as the cassette tape remains in good order, it will play. But it requires proper storage. One big thing that can impact the life of a cassette tape is temperature, including storing them in an environment that is too hot or cold or where temperature fluctuates often. But it's mainly about humidity too. You should also avoid exposure to sunlight, moisture, dust and dust mites, critters and magnetic fields.
Store them in a cool and dry place, with a temperature at 59 to 73°F and 25-55 percent humidity. Always keep them in their protective cases and wipe down the exterior from time to time to get rid of accumulated dust, even gently using a Q-tip. Don't forget to clean the player's tape heads as well. Play the tapes from time to time, too. Along with losing lubrication, the binder coating can get sticky without use.
Those who grew up in the Blockbuster era know, "be kind, rewind" is a VHS mantra that holds true for cassette tapes as well. When you're done listening, rewind the cassette to the beginning (hopefully using the rewind button versus a pencil) to help minimize stress and uneven winding.
Tap into that nostalgia for decades to come
Under improper conditions, the lifespan of a cassette tape can drop from 30 years down to as few as five. You might be tempted to pop them into a box in the attic, but consider temperature fluctuations, moisture and humidity levels, even beams of constant sunlight from a window. If you're firm on storing them in the attic, use a plastic tub versus cardboard.
But with the right storage and care, cassettes could theoretically last up to 100 years, preserving fond memories to hand down for generations. From pre-recorded cassettes to ones with songs you recorded off the radio (with the DJ's voice inevitably at the beginning and end of each track) to mixtapes created for everything from parties to road trips, break-ups and lovers, they hold a lot of nostalgia. With the vinyl resurgence and Gen Z already helping iPods make a comeback, it's only a matter of time before cassette tapes and Walkmans are trending again, too.
The biggest issue you may run into with playing cassettes is not necessarily worry about if the tapes still work but how to listen. You have probably already replaced your old boomboxes with the best portable Bluetooth speakers. But you can still find retro players that combine streaming with cassette decks, and affordable Walkman-style portable cassette players to keep the music going and relive the olden days.